Prep glance: Holsteen, Myers lead Lincoln Southwest in city volleyball win

Courtney Holsteen had 11 kills, Shaylee Myers had eight and the Class A No. 3 Lincoln Southwest volleyball team defeated Lincoln Southeast 25-13, 25-10, 25-17 on Tuesday night at Southwest.
The Silver Hawks' offense cruised to a .308 hitting percentage while racking up 14 ace serves — five from Malayah Long and four from Holsteen.
SOFTBALL
Lincoln Southeast 7-3, Lincoln Northeast 4-12: Katelyn Neumayer hit a three-run, walk-off homer for the Knights in Game 1. Liv Bollen hit a three-run shot in the first inning to put Southeast on the scoreboard before the Rockets tied it in on a home run by Mattee Fry. Bollen drove in a game-high four runs on two hits.
Fry and Chloe Bade each hit home runs in the second game to lead Rockets. Deleesi Bartling also chipped in three RBIs. Ava Neumayer had a team-high two hits for the Knights.
Lincoln Pius X 7, Lincoln North Star 3: Pius X's Molly Chapman, Ceara Swanson and Alisha Huber combined for eight hits, five runs and three RBIs. Chapman homered for the Bolts, while Swanson doubled twice. Aubriana Krieser doubled and drove in three runs for Lincoln North Star.
BOYS TENNIS
Lincoln High 8, Lincoln Northeast 1: Alex Gable did not drop a single set for Lincoln High, including victories at No. 2 singles and No. 2 doubles with partner Tai Frederick. The Links took all six singles matches. Lincoln Northeast's lone victory came at No. 1 doubles, with Nolan Gillett and Jack Haeffner taking an 8-6 victory over Lincoln High's Glenn McChristian and Amir Tarkian.
CROSS COUNTRY
Bob Hoyer Invite: The Lincoln Christian girls claimed four of the top 10 spots, including a third-place finish from Sadye Daniell, to claim the team title at Branched Oak. Daniell finished in 20 minutes, 30.80 seconds, while Ava Schneider (22:20), MaKaylee Kassebaum (22:26) and Riley Dallman (22:31), took eighth, ninth and 10th, respectively. The Crusaders finished with 27 points. Lincoln High added a fifth-place mark (82) points and had Kennedy Bartee cross in second place in 20:19. Lincoln Lutheran, who did not have a team score, was led by Sawyer Benne's seventh-place finish (21:28).
Lincoln Christian finished second in team scoring (43 points) in the boys race behind a first-place finish from Carter Hohlen (17:15). Dahlton Fisher took fifth for the Crusaders. Logan Lebo crossed in 17:23 for second place for Lincoln Lutheran and was accompanied by Brady Franzen in the top 10 with a ninth-place finish. Deshawn Burks led Lincoln High, which finished fourth in the team standings, with a seventh-place finish.