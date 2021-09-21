Prep glance: Holsteen, Myers lead Lincoln Southwest in city volleyball win

Courtney Holsteen had 11 kills, Shaylee Myers had eight and the Class A No. 3 Lincoln Southwest volleyball team defeated Lincoln Southeast 25-13, 25-10, 25-17 on Tuesday night at Southwest.

The Silver Hawks' offense cruised to a .308 hitting percentage while racking up 14 ace serves — five from Malayah Long and four from Holsteen.

SOFTBALL

Lincoln Southeast 7-3, Lincoln Northeast 4-12: Katelyn Neumayer hit a three-run, walk-off homer for the Knights in Game 1. Liv Bollen hit a three-run shot in the first inning to put Southeast on the scoreboard before the Rockets tied it in on a home run by Mattee Fry. Bollen drove in a game-high four runs on two hits.

Fry and Chloe Bade each hit home runs in the second game to lead Rockets. Deleesi Bartling also chipped in three RBIs. Ava Neumayer had a team-high two hits for the Knights.

Lincoln Pius X 7, Lincoln North Star 3: Pius X's Molly Chapman, Ceara Swanson and Alisha Huber combined for eight hits, five runs and three RBIs. Chapman homered for the Bolts, while Swanson doubled twice. Aubriana Krieser doubled and drove in three runs for Lincoln North Star.

BOYS TENNIS