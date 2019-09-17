Lincoln East swept Lincoln Northeast 25-20, 25-23, 25-16 in volleyball on Tuesday night at Northeast.
Aleksey Betancur picked up two aces and 21 set assists, and Brooke Peltz had 10 kills for East. Brooke McCartney chipped in nine digs, while Delaney Novy and Julia Holz each had two blocks for the Spartans.
Andrea Pryce led the Rockets with 14 set assists and Samantha Pryce finished with three ace serves. Logan Gronewold had five kills and Maddie Bahm totaled seven digs for Northeast.
SOFTBALL
Lincoln Southwest 7-9, Lincoln Northeast 5-1: Southwest's Skylar Pieper stole the show in the first game, going 2-for-4 with a double, a home run, two runs scored and two RBIs. Abbie Squier had a double and two RBIs, while Ashley Smetter went 2-for-3 with a triple and two runs scored for Southwest. Alexa Williams led the Rockets, finishing 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and an RBI.
In the second game, Smetter finished 2-for-4 with a double, a home run, two runs scored and an RBI for the Silver Hawks. Squier had another impressive performance, going 2-for-2 with a triple, three runs scored, two RBIs and two walks. Alexi Williams went 1-for-3 with a double for Northeast.