Prep glance: Class A No. 5 Southwest avenges earlier loss to Elkhorn to secure Omaha Westside invite title

Lincoln Southwest turned the tables at the Omaha Westside Invitational in Omaha on Saturday.

After falling to Class B No. 3 Elkhorn in pool play Friday, the Class A No. 5 Silver Hawks swept the Antlers 25-20, 25-12, 25-22 in the final to claim the invite title.

Junior Shaylee Myers led Southwest with 13 kills against the Antlers, while senior Liz Tomlin added eight. Myers also led the team in digs with 16. Brinly Christensen and Courtney Holsteen both had three blocks for Southwest, which served up nine aces against Elkhorn.

Earlier in the day, Southwest beat No. 4 Papillion-La Vista in a five-setter (24-26, 25-23, 15-25, 25-21, 15-11) to advance to the final. Myers led the Silver Hawks in kills with 22 against Papio and also had 17 digs.

Junior Karli Symonsbergen had 35 set assists against Papio and added five aces. Tomlin led Southwest in digs with 18.

