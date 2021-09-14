Prep glance: Class A No. 10 Thunderbolts commit no attack errors in sweep of Southeast

Class A No. 10 Lincoln Pius X used their defense and an efficient offense to pick up a 25-19, 25-23, 25-13 sweep over Lincoln Southeast on Tuesday night.

The Thunderbolts had 68 digs and zero errors on 85 attack attempts in the win. Lanie Brott led the team in kills with 11 and also had 11 digs.

Adison Markowski had 30 set assists, 16 digs and three aces for Lincoln Pius X.

Lincoln East 3, Lincoln Northeast 0: Brooklyn Fuchs posted a team-high 17 kills for the Spartans in a 25-17, 25-15, 25-19 sweep.

Kamryn Snyder and Shandy Faalii each had six kills. Zoe Rademacher had four aces for Lincoln East.

Lincoln Northeast's Doneelah Washington and Laney Songster each had a team-high five kills. Washington also had three blocks.

BOYS TENNIS