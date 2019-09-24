Lincoln Pius X dominated Lincoln North Star in volleyball Tuesday night as the Thunderbolts stormed their way to a 25-19, 25-14, 25-16 win at North Star.
Serving was one of the main factors in the match, as Pius X established its dominance from multiple ace serves from both Adison and Alexis Markowski. Alexis led the team with five and Adison had four. As a team, the Bolts had 13 ace serves.
Senior Lauren Taubenheim led Pius X in kills with 12, and teammate Kylen Sealock had 10.
Taubenheim also was one of the defensive leaders with 15 digs; Miriam Miller led the team with 16 digs.
You have free articles remaining.
BOYS TENNIS
Lincoln High 7, Lincoln Northeast 2: The Links cruised past the Rockets, taking home wins in five of the singles matches and two of the doubles matches. Chris Penas-Hull won 8-0 in No. 1 singles and Pablo Suoto had an 8-0 victory in No. 2 singles for Lincoln High. Penas-Hull and Suoto teamed up to win No. 1 doubles 8-2. Northeast won No. 3 singles thanks to Daustin Manske and earned a victory in No. 2 doubles.
CROSS COUNTRY
MALCOLM INVITATIONAL: Malcolm won the boys title while Milford secured the girls crown at Branched Oak Lake. Malcolm dominated the boys side with three of its runners placing in the top five, and the entire team finished in the top 12. Malcolm's John Swotek won the individual title, while Adam Central's Luke Bonifas was runner-up. Milford won on the girls side despite only having two runners in the top 15. Conestoga's Danie Parriott won by 18 seconds over Logan Thomas of Malcolm.