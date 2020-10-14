 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Prep Extra Spotlight Athlete of Week: Lexi Theis, Fillmore Central
View Comments

Prep Extra Spotlight Athlete of Week: Lexi Theis, Fillmore Central

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

Fillmore Central's Lexi Theis shined on the volleyball court in a win against Sandy Creek last week.

Theis had 24 kills and 20 digs to lead the Panthers.

Here is more on Theis:

Lexi Theis

Theis

Year: Junior.

Position: Pin hitter.

Other sports: Basketball.

Favorite high school sports moment so far: "Beating Diller-Odell in five sets my sophomore year."

Three-go apps: Instagram, Tik Tok, Twitter.

Favorite TV show: "Grey’s Anatomy."

Pregame ritual: "Lord’s Prayer before every game."

Favorite post-match snack: Blueberry bagel.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Prep Extra: High school volleyball state championship recap

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News