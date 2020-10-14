Prep Extra Spotlight Athlete of Week: Lexi Theis, Fillmore Central

Fillmore Central's Lexi Theis shined on the volleyball court in a win against Sandy Creek last week.
Theis had 24 kills and 20 digs to lead the Panthers.
Here is more on Theis:
Year: Junior.
Position: Pin hitter.
Other sports: Basketball.
Favorite high school sports moment so far: "Beating Diller-Odell in five sets my sophomore year."
Three-go apps: Instagram, Tik Tok, Twitter.
Favorite TV show: "Grey’s Anatomy."
Pregame ritual: "Lord’s Prayer before every game."
Favorite post-match snack: Blueberry bagel.
