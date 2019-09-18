{{featured_button_text}}

Mya Larson had a breakout freshman season with Wahoo, and she's following that with a big sophomore campaign. She had 29 kills and 22 digs in the Warriors' four-set win against Norfolk Catholic on Sept. 12.

Here is more on Larson:

Year: Sophomore.

Position: Outside hitter.

Other sports: Basketball.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Best high school sports moment so far: "Winning state volleyball last year in five sets."

Three go-to apps: Tik Tok, Flappy Golf and Twitter.

Superstitions or pregame rituals: "I put my left knee pad on, and then my left shoe. Then I put my right knee pad on, and then my right shoe."

Favorite postgame meal or snack: "Chocolate dipped granola bars!!"

Best way to pass the time on road trips to games: "I listen to 300 Violin Orchestra on repeat!"

Coming Soon: Sign up to get our weekly Prep Sports newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments