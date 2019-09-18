Mya Larson had a breakout freshman season with Wahoo, and she's following that with a big sophomore campaign. She had 29 kills and 22 digs in the Warriors' four-set win against Norfolk Catholic on Sept. 12.
Here is more on Larson:
Year: Sophomore.
Position: Outside hitter.
Other sports: Basketball.
Best high school sports moment so far: "Winning state volleyball last year in five sets."
Three go-to apps: Tik Tok, Flappy Golf and Twitter.
Superstitions or pregame rituals: "I put my left knee pad on, and then my left shoe. Then I put my right knee pad on, and then my right shoe."
Favorite postgame meal or snack: "Chocolate dipped granola bars!!"
Best way to pass the time on road trips to games: "I listen to 300 Violin Orchestra on repeat!"