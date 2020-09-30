 Skip to main content
Prep Extra Spotlight Athlete of the Week: Grace Mueller, Raymond Central
  • Updated
Grace Mueller, a 5-foot-8 senior, is playing a lead role for the Raymond Central volleyball team this year.

She had one of her best games of the season Monday in a sweep of Milford, finishing with a season-high 22 kills and 11 digs.

Here is more on Mueller:

Year: Senior.

Position: Outside hitter.

Other activities: Track and field, and cheer.

Grace Mueller

Mueller

Favorite high school sports moment so far: "Getting a one-handed save over the net from the back of the court and rallying to win the point."

Three go-to apps: Snapchat, Instagram and YouTube.

Superstitions or pregame rituals: "I wear the same thing to every game."

Go-to postgame meal or snack: "Fruit snacks or wherever fast-food place we stop at."

Best way to pass the time on road trips: "Listening to music or playing the game among us with teammates."

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

