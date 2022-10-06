Practice drill comes in handy for Lutheran, which holds Kearney Catholic in title game rematch

Class C-2 No. 1 Lincoln Lutheran has a drill it runs in practice that just might have given the Warriors a spark Thursday night.

Lutheran coach Sue Ziegler sets the scoreboard to 21-21 and lets her players play to four to help simulate the high-intensity situations at the end of sets and matches.

The Warriors trailed 21-18 in the second set against C-1 No. 9 Kearney Catholic before they ripped off seven straight points to win the match 25-15, 25-21 over the Stars in pool play of the Centennial Conference Tournament.

“Coming out of the timeout, I think it just gave them confidence and a burst of energy,” Ziegler said. “Sophie (Wohlgemuth) served great when there was a lot of pressure at the end. We do pressure serves in practice every day, so it was just familiar territory for them at the end.”

The match between Lutheran and Kearney Catholic was the first time the two have played since they met in the C-1 state championship last November. But being in the same conference as each other, there is some familiarity between the two.

“We knew it would be a battle and even though we won that first set by 10, we told them to expect them to come back,” Ziegler said. “We had a lot of hitting errors. We couldn’t find the court very well in the second set and to win despite that just says that there are a lot of other areas that we have strengths in o be able to solidify a win.”

Although the offense produced nine errors in the set, the Warriors were able to get it going when they needed it. Abby Wachal had three kills out of the final seven points in a 15-kill effort. Others like middle Erika Young, setter Elecea Saathoff and Wohlgemuth had great nights.

The depth of the offense on the night was one of the things Ziegler wanted after she noticed it helped the team win the conference tournament last season.

“When I looked at the stats from last year’s conference tournament and I said we had a very spread offense. We had a lot of girls contributing and let’s do that again,” Ziegler said. “We know Abby is going to get her kills and she is really hard to stop.

“If we can be in system and be able to run our middles as well as being able to get our attackers taking their normal amount of swings, then we are doing really well.”

The Centennial Conference Tournament is a dress rehearsal of sorts for the state tournament for Lincoln Lutheran. Five of the teams are ranked, one being the Stars.

“This is probably the toughest tournament that we have been in,” Ziegler said. “We have been in some good tournaments, but this is one that sets a precedent because of where we were last year at the state tournament playing three Centennial Conference teams. This is great preparation going into that last month of the season.”

Lincoln Lutheran plays final pool games Saturday morning against Lincoln Christian and Hastings SC before a placement match in the afternoon. Both games are at Aquinas.