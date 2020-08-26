Positive COVID-19 case sidelines Lincoln East varsity and JV volleyball teams

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Lincoln East varsity and junior varsity volleyball teams have their seasons on hold following a positive COVID-19 case resulting in a "large number" of team members being identified as high-risk contacts.

The teams will be allowed to practice and compete again beginning Sept. 8. The games will be rescheduled if possible, LPS officials said.

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department notified LPS about the positive case of an East High student Wednesday morning, according to LPS Health Supervisor Wendy Rau.

Through the contract tracing process, students on both the varsity and junior varsity teams were identified as close, high-risk contacts who have been told to self-quarantine and monitor for symptoms.

East's first varsity/junior varsity matches were scheduled for Thursday at Grand Island. The reserve and freshman games against Grand Island have been postponed but the Sept. 1 game against Southeast will go on as planned, said Communications Director Mindy Burbach.

LPS didn't say how many team members were quarantined. Twelve students are on the varsity roster, 13 on the JV roster.

LPS protocols require self-quarantining for 14 days, during which time students can participate in remote learning.