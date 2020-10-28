Playing without NU recruit Allick, Waverly seeks to build off B-3 subdistrict sweep of Ashland-Greenwood

ASHLAND — Practice has served the Waverly volleyball team well.

To overcome their slow starts in matches, the Class B No. 3 Vikings put an emphasis on starting fast during recent practices.

They fixed the bug during Wednesday’s B-3 subdistrict final against host and No. 5 Ashland-Greenwood, using 10 straight points in the opening set to power to a 25-15, 25-23, 25-18 victory.

Behind the serving touch of senior Hannah Allick, Waverly raced to a 14-2 lead in the first set. Ashland-Greenwood shook off a slow start and battled in the second and third sets, but the Vikings, led by Husker recruit Whitney Lauenstein, had too much firepower.

"It really set the tone for the rest of the game," said Allick, who had two aces and a kill during a run of 10 straight points. "We carried the momentum, and it’s our job to keep pushing even if we’re up by a lot. Having that big run really just boosted us into the mentality that we’re really in charge of this match, and if we stay in charge, it’s going to be a nice win for us."

Waverly (21-6) will look to carry momentum into Saturday’s district final at Waverly against an opponent to be determined Thursday.