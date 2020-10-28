Playing without NU recruit Allick, Waverly seeks to build off B-3 subdistrict sweep of Ashland-Greenwood

ASHLAND — Practice has served the Waverly volleyball team well.
To overcome their slow starts in matches, the Class B No. 3 Vikings put an emphasis on starting fast during recent practices.
They fixed the bug during Wednesday’s B-3 subdistrict final against host and No. 5 Ashland-Greenwood, using 10 straight points in the opening set to power to a 25-15, 25-23, 25-18 victory.
Behind the serving touch of senior Hannah Allick, Waverly raced to a 14-2 lead in the first set. Ashland-Greenwood shook off a slow start and battled in the second and third sets, but the Vikings, led by Husker recruit Whitney Lauenstein, had too much firepower.
"It really set the tone for the rest of the game," said Allick, who had two aces and a kill during a run of 10 straight points. "We carried the momentum, and it’s our job to keep pushing even if we’re up by a lot. Having that big run really just boosted us into the mentality that we’re really in charge of this match, and if we stay in charge, it’s going to be a nice win for us."
Waverly (21-6) will look to carry momentum into Saturday’s district final at Waverly against an opponent to be determined Thursday.
“I did not expect that first set to go that way,” Waverly coach Terri Neujahr said. “We’ve been talking about how slow we generally start and spot teams seven, eight, 10 points, and that has been an emphasis in practice in what we’re doing, and they executed that really well tonight.
“Psychologically, that was huge for us.”
Psychologically, it was a big win for the Vikings, who opened the season with a four-set win against the Bluejays.
Waverly has been playing without Husker recruit and junior middle blocker Bekka Allick, Hannah’s sister, who broke her leg in a game against Wahoo on Oct. 6.
Sophomore middle Mady Banitt has stepped in nicely, Neujahr said.
“Mentally, it took us a few days to really go, 'OK, well, she is done and now we’ve got to move on without her,” Neujahr said. “We’ve talked a lot about controllables, and that’s one thing that we can’t control, so what can we do about it? Well, we can do these other things.”
Bekka Allick has shifted into the role of “energy captain,” Neujahr added.
Her older sister Hannah, meanwhile, has transitioned well as a Viking setter (Hannah and Bekka transferred from Lincoln North Star during the offseason). The senior said it helped living in a small town before moving to Lincoln and attending North Star, and the Waverly community has welcomed the Allicks with open arms.
On the court, Hannah Allick had to quickly develop chemistry with Waverly’s hitters, including Lauenstein, who had 19 kills against Ashland-Greenwood.
“It was definitely a learning that I had to go through probably the first half, three-quarters of the season,” Hannah Allick said.
Despite the loss, Ashland-Greenwood (22-6) built a resume to position itself to host a district final on Saturday. The Bluejays entered Wednesday on a nine-matching winning streak, and coach Megan Rossell was happy to see her team get tested against Waverly.
“I feel that we haven’t really been challenged that much lately, we’ve been really dominating and doing a lot of good things, and it was good for us to play against a very talented team like that to kind of see things that we need to fine-tune,” Rossell said. “I just think it was good for us.”
