Playing a rare fourth set, Class C-1 top-ranked Wahoo holds off B No. 4 Waverly

WAHOO — The Wahoo volleyball team faced a challenge Tuesday night that it hadn’t seen yet this season — a fourth set.
The Class C-1 No. 1 Warriors entered Tuesday night’s match against Class B No. 4 Waverly with an unbeaten record and they left with it still intact, even if took four sets to get the job done.
Waverly overcame a slow start to keep the match competitive, but Wahoo’s efficient offense was too much for the Vikings to handle in a 25-19, 25-13, 22-25, 25-22 win.
The first set may have started competitively, but Waverly (13-5) struggled to stay in system and the Warriors took advantage of it. A 10-3 run in the second set gave Wahoo (19-0) a solid lead and it charged out to a 2-0 advantage in the match.
“It’s like we didn’t even show up in sets one and two, it took us forever to get going,” Waverly coach Terri Neujahr said.
However, a different Waverly team showed up in the third and fourth sets to make the match close. Bekka Allick made her usual defensive contribution with a pair of blocks, and Whitney Lauenstein scored Waverly’s final three points to force a fourth set, part of a 21-kill performance from the senior.
“Waverly is an amazing team and we knew they weren’t going to quit,” Wahoo coach Trish Larson said. “We expected a great match and they gave it to us.”
The Vikings earned a six-point lead in the final set but were unable to hold on to it as Allick injured her ankle and was unable to finish the match. Instead, the Warriors were efficient with their hitting opportunities as Mya Larson led all players with 23 kills and Kelsie Sears added 16 more.
Neujahr complimented Larson’s ability to make hitting adjustments on the fly and exploit space within the block, but she also pointed out the key to Wahoo’s success — setter Elle Glock.
“She (Glock) is so good and experienced that she can put the ball exactly where the attacker needs it to exploit whatever’s happening on the other side of the net,” Neujahr said.
Larson said her team’s season-long goal has been consistency on offense, and the Warriors achieved that against Waverly. They minimized mistakes, battled on rallies and had a number of first-ball kills as they survived their toughest test of the season to remain unbeaten.
“It was good to be challenged and to go four sets because we haven’t had to do that yet,” Larson said. “Playing tough teams like that, especially in those last two sets, that was really good for us and our confidence level.”
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!