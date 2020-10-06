Playing a rare fourth set, Class C-1 top-ranked Wahoo holds off B No. 4 Waverly

The Vikings earned a six-point lead in the final set but were unable to hold on to it as Allick injured her ankle and was unable to finish the match. Instead, the Warriors were efficient with their hitting opportunities as Mya Larson led all players with 23 kills and Kelsie Sears added 16 more.

Neujahr complimented Larson’s ability to make hitting adjustments on the fly and exploit space within the block, but she also pointed out the key to Wahoo’s success — setter Elle Glock.

“She (Glock) is so good and experienced that she can put the ball exactly where the attacker needs it to exploit whatever’s happening on the other side of the net,” Neujahr said.

Larson said her team’s season-long goal has been consistency on offense, and the Warriors achieved that against Waverly. They minimized mistakes, battled on rallies and had a number of first-ball kills as they survived their toughest test of the season to remain unbeaten.

“It was good to be challenged and to go four sets because we haven’t had to do that yet,” Larson said. “Playing tough teams like that, especially in those last two sets, that was really good for us and our confidence level.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.