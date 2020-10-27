Pius X's postseason experience on display as Bolts sweep East to clinch fifth straight state appearance

The Lincoln Pius X volleyball team didn’t dogpile at the final whistle, nor did it bask in the glory of winning a district championship.
The Thunderbolts still celebrated their district title, but they celebrated like a team that has been here before, and like a team that still has its biggest goals left to accomplish.
Lincoln East battled in stretches, but the combined offensive might of Pius X shined Tuesday night as a 25-16, 25-18, 25-20 victory in the district A-3 title game secured a fifth consecutive state tournament appearance for the Thunderbolts.
Lincoln Southeast was scheduled to play East in the district’s opening match, but COVID-19 concerns resulted in a forfeit and a unique one-match district. The Thunderbolts imposed themselves immediately, using an 8-1 run to pull away during the first set.
But when Pius X tried to go on big runs during the second and third sets, the Spartans were there to battle every step of the way. AnnaLee Ventling-Brown led East with eight kills while Haley Sprackling and Brooke Peltz each had seven as the Spartans had a positive performance.
“Everybody’s end goal is the state tournament, but we also wanted to improve and get better, and we achieved that,” East head coach Nicole Gingery said. “This group has been so fun, and this is always going to be a season that we remember.”
East kept the second set tied for an extended period, and Pius X needed one of its key attackers to deliver. Three of Alexis Markowski’s four blocks came during the second set, and she led all players with 14 kills as the Thunderbolt attacked flowed through her.
“She just stepped up, and you could clearly tell she wasn’t letting the ball land softly. She found her rhythm, and that was good for her,” Pius X head coach Katie Wenz said.
The Spartans were strong at the net, outblocking Pius X eight to six, but the Thunderbolts broke through in the third set with some well-placed serves. Sophia Gallagher had four aces in the third set alone, and Kylen Sealock stepped up with a pair of kills to help Pius X secure the sweep.
“At some points in that game we played very stressed out and we weren’t doing the little things,” Wenz said. “We were putting a lot of pressure on ourselves, but I told them it’s time to have fun now.”
The Bolts have now punched their ticket to the state tournament once again, and memories of how their 2019 run has only served to motivate them this time around. Papillion La-Vista South swept Pius X 3-0 in the semifinals a year ago, and the two teams could be destined for a semifinal clash again this season.
“We’re very excited to get this opportunity again,” Sealock said. “We definitely have the experience; we’ve been here a few times and now we’re ready to go beat whoever we need to beat to get the ultimate trophy.”
A-3 district volleyball, 10.27
