Pius X's postseason experience on display as Bolts sweep East to clinch fifth straight state appearance

East kept the second set tied for an extended period, and Pius X needed one of its key attackers to deliver. Three of Alexis Markowski’s four blocks came during the second set, and she led all players with 14 kills as the Thunderbolt attacked flowed through her.

“She just stepped up, and you could clearly tell she wasn’t letting the ball land softly. She found her rhythm, and that was good for her,” Pius X head coach Katie Wenz said.

The Spartans were strong at the net, outblocking Pius X eight to six, but the Thunderbolts broke through in the third set with some well-placed serves. Sophia Gallagher had four aces in the third set alone, and Kylen Sealock stepped up with a pair of kills to help Pius X secure the sweep.

“At some points in that game we played very stressed out and we weren’t doing the little things,” Wenz said. “We were putting a lot of pressure on ourselves, but I told them it’s time to have fun now.”

The Bolts have now punched their ticket to the state tournament once again, and memories of how their 2019 run has only served to motivate them this time around. Papillion La-Vista South swept Pius X 3-0 in the semifinals a year ago, and the two teams could be destined for a semifinal clash again this season.