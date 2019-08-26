Lauren Taubenheim's eyes are glued to every movement at Lincoln Pius X volleyball practice at Bishop Flavin Gym, and for a good reason.
Pius X is fresh off a Class A state runner-up finish, something that has sat in the back of Taubenheim's mind since the final whistle in her junior campaign.
If maybe a few little details were different in the championship match, where the Thunderbolts were swept by Millard North 25-21, 25-18, 25-21, Taubenheim and Pius X may have had a different motivation heading into the 2019 season.
“There are only a couple of us on the team that know what it felt like after that championship game,” the senior Taubenheim said. “That really gave us a lot of motivation coming into this season to be leaders for the rest of the team that is new.
“Hopefully we get back to that championship game again this year and have a different outcome.”
The Nebraska-Kearney commit was a big reason the Bolts went 36-3 in 2018, finishing with 322 kills, but the rest of the Pius X team poses threats from every spot on the floor.
“We lost a lot of talent, but there is a lot of talent that came knocking on the door this year,” Pius X head coach Katie Wenz said. “One of the nice things is there is no reason we shouldn't have as successful season as we had last year.
“The last game of our season last year is a tough pill to swallow, but I think it has been a lot of motivation already.”
That championship match was a heartbreaker for Taubenheim, who finished with only five, but she's not going to let one game define her.
“Right after the game was obviously sad,” said Taubenheim, who stands at 6-foot-2. “We had to say goodbye to some really good seniors, but I was ready to get back in the the gym right away.”
Junior Alexis Markowski also returns to the court after recording 137 kills in 2018, and was a force at the net with her 6-foot-3 frame, recording 138 blocks.
Add in 6-foot Carly Rodaway, and the Bolts know they have a definite size advantage. Juniors Kylen Sealock and Cora Thomas both come in at 5-foot-11, and junior libero Miriam Miller is 5-10.
But in the eyes of coach Wenz, size and success does not guarantee the Bolts' goals on paper.
“We set small goals to work towards bigger goals,” Wenz said. “Every team's goal is to finish in the state championship, but we have to have every practice where we perform our best, and our next practice perform a little bit better and fine tune what we need to fine tune. Let the small goals make the big goals.”
Pius X begins the season Saturday with a home triangular at 9 a.m., hosting Grand Island and Gretna.