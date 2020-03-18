Pius X's Sealock becomes the latest Nebraskan to commit to South Dakota volleyball

For Kylen Sealock, the college recruiting process was exciting, but also stressful as it stretched over time.

But Tuesday was a highlight of the journey and a happy day for Sealock as she decided to commit to the University of South Dakota.

Lincoln Pius X's Sealock had previously taken a visit and attended a camp at South Dakota, which she picked over offers from Central Michigan, Nebraska-Kearney and Bradley.

“They were a lot closer to home where my family could come watch and support me,” Sealock said Wednesday. “I really like the facilities and the coaches.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The current makeup of South Dakota’s roster also played a part, and Sealock is excited to join a team that won more than 30 matches last year and was runner-up at the National Invitational Volleyball Championship.

The Coyotes had three Nebraskans on their roster last season and two more will join the team next year: Waverly’s Atley Carey and Sidney’s Mattie Johnson. Sealock said she is familiar with both players from the high school and club scene and will look forward to joining them at South Dakota.

Before that time comes, Sealock has another season at the high school ranks at Pius X.