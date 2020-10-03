Pius X relies on 'trust' to hand nationally ranked No. 1 Elkhorn South first loss of season

It certainly isn’t easy to become No. 1, but it might be even harder to stay there.

Class A No. 1 Elkhorn South had only lost two sets all season entering the Lincoln Northeast Invite, and the Storm are even ranked No. 1 nationally by PrepVolleyball.com. That didn’t stop No. 3 Lincoln Pius X from handing the Storm its first loss of the year Saturday.

A dominant offensive performance propelled Pius X to a 2-1 victory (25-19, 20-25, 25-21) as the Thunderbolts won the Lincoln Northeast Invite at Lincoln North Star High School.

“They (Elkhorn South) were a really great team, and we had to put our offense and defense together and trust each other so we could beat them,” Pius X senior Kylen Sealock said.

Pius X began the first set with a sharpness that Elkhorn South couldn’t match, and the Thunderbolts quickly claimed a 1-0 lead. Elkhorn South outblocked Pius X 11-5 over the course of the match, and a few key stops from Rylee Gray helped even it 1-1.

Three Thunderbolts finished the match with double-digit kills, as Alexis Markowski had 12 and Cora Thomas 10, but no player made a bigger impact than Sealock. She took over late in the third set by scoring three of her team’s final four points, and the last of her 18 kills was the match-winner.