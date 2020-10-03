Pius X relies on 'trust' to hand nationally ranked No. 1 Elkhorn South first loss of season

It certainly isn’t easy to become No. 1, but it might be even harder to stay there.
Class A No. 1 Elkhorn South had only lost two sets all season entering the Lincoln Northeast Invite, and the Storm are even ranked No. 1 nationally by PrepVolleyball.com. That didn’t stop No. 3 Lincoln Pius X from handing the Storm its first loss of the year Saturday.
A dominant offensive performance propelled Pius X to a 2-1 victory (25-19, 20-25, 25-21) as the Thunderbolts won the Lincoln Northeast Invite at Lincoln North Star High School.
“They (Elkhorn South) were a really great team, and we had to put our offense and defense together and trust each other so we could beat them,” Pius X senior Kylen Sealock said.
Pius X began the first set with a sharpness that Elkhorn South couldn’t match, and the Thunderbolts quickly claimed a 1-0 lead. Elkhorn South outblocked Pius X 11-5 over the course of the match, and a few key stops from Rylee Gray helped even it 1-1.
Three Thunderbolts finished the match with double-digit kills, as Alexis Markowski had 12 and Cora Thomas 10, but no player made a bigger impact than Sealock. She took over late in the third set by scoring three of her team’s final four points, and the last of her 18 kills was the match-winner.
“My teammates had some really great passes and there was a hole in the block, so it was really fun to just get up there and smash it,” Sealock said.
The third-place match was contested between No. 7 Omaha Marian and Class B No. 4 Waverly. The Vikings’ opening-round match against No. 10 Kearney earlier in the day was the first time they’d faced Class A opposition all season, and it took Waverly a little while to settle in.
However, the Vikings were fully settled in in their final match of the day, defeating Omaha Marian 2-1 (25-22, 21-25, 25-22) to claim third place.
Waverly fell behind in the first set before a 12-4 run propelled the Vikings to a 1-0 match lead, followed by Omaha Marian collecting a tight second-set victory. Bekka Allick and Bailey Jeffers each had 10 kills, and much of Whitney Lauenstein’s 18-kill effort came in the third set as Waverly erased a five-point deficit.
The match-winning point came on an ace from Karsen VanScoy, as third-set adjustments in serving and passing helped Waverly secure the win.
“We made a couple adjustments that have been our nemesis all year long,” Waverly head coach Terri Neujahr said. “When they took that really big lead in the third set, we had to just take it one point at a time, and thankfully it worked out.”
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!