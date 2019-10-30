Lincoln Pius X's Lauren Taubenheim (right) hits against Lincoln Southeast's Taylor Little during the A-3 district championship volleyball match Wednesday at Pius X High School. Taubenheim led the Bolts to a sweep.
After losing in the Class A state volleyball title match last season, Lincoln Pius X came into this season with one goal — to do what it couldn’t last year and go all the way.
The No. 2 Thunderbolts are one step closer to that goal, as they swept to the A-3 district title, defeating Lincoln Southeast 25-17, 25-18, 25-23 at Pius X High School.
Wednesday’s match featured plenty of pressure, and the Thunderbolts (29-6) felt it early. A number of uncharacteristic service errors and miscues hurt Pius X in the first set, but a pair of big runs helped it win the set.
“We kind of came out nervous and second-guessing ourselves here and there,” Pius X coach Katie Wenz said.
Needing to win the district to advance to state, Lincoln Southeast (20-16) played the Bolts tough. The Knights’ leading attacker, Brittany Wulf, had 12 kills and three aces and her efforts helped propel Southeast to a second-set lead.
But Pius X had its own star attacker in senior outside hitter Lauren Taubenheim, who recorded a match-high 19 kills.
“She’s made it very apparent in practice all throughout the season that her goal is state,” Wenz said. “There were a couple times where I knew we just had to put the ball in Lauren’s hands and let her take control.”
Facing elimination, the Knights jumped to an early lead in the third set before Taubenheim, Alexis Markowski and Kylen Sealock gave Pius X what it needed to complete the sweep.
For nine Southeast seniors, it was the final match of their high school careers, and coach Paige Hubl appreciated their effort.
“I’m so impressed with the leadership and everybody stepping up,” she said. “There were a lot of new faces, but it was fun to watch the progression throughout the year and seeing them believe in each other.”
Pius X, advancing to state for the fourth consecutive year, gave Wenz confidence her team's experience will help it against the best of Class A next week.
“Most of these girls were on that bench last year and know the feeling,” she said. “I don’t think you’ve seen the peak of us yet. I think there’s still a lot we can accomplish, and I have a lot of confidence in them.”