Coming into pool play in the LPS Classic, Class A No. 6 Lincoln Pius X had all the motivation it needed as the Thunderbolts aimed to overcome an early-season loss to No. 9 Lincoln Southwest.
Pius X controlled the first set and came back from a late deficit in a 25-15, 27-25 victory over the Silver Hawks in Pool C.
The Thunderbolts jumped out to a quick 7-1 lead in the first set, but Southwest went on a pair of scoring runs to get the game within three points at 18-15. However, Pius X scored the final seven points to secure the first set.
The second set began in Pius X's favor as well, but myriad service errors helped the Silver Hawks charge back again. Southwest managed a 24-22 lead, but a late offensive surge from Lauren Taubenheim helped give Pius X the edge to emerge victorious.
“We were down at crunch time, and it’s not easy to battle back, so I think that they didn’t want to go to three and they didn’t want to have another loss to Southwest, so that was their momentum,” Pius X head coach Katie Wenz said after the game.
Heading into pool play, the top-10 clash appeared likely to decide the winner of Pool C. Instead, the Papillion-La Vista South Titans defeated both Pius X (25-19, 22-25, 25-13) and Southwest (25-18, 19-25, 25-22) to top the group.
“They were just throwing wrenches in our system, they had hitters flying everywhere, and all their tendencies kind of go down the drain when that happens, and we couldn’t quite read what they were doing,” Southwest head coach Mark Novotny said about the Titans’ performance.
Southwest struggled at times against Papillion-La Vista South, and so did Pius X, as the Thunderbolts had to rebound from a demoralizing 25-13 third-set loss against the Titans.
“We had some really good things, and we did some things that we know we need to improve on,” Wenz said. “I was proud of them for coming back after that first match against Papio South and turning their play around for the most part.”
With an additional win over Lincoln North Star to close pool play, the Titans secured a 3-0 record and will advance to Saturday’s gold bracket along with the Thunderbolts, who went 2-1. On the other hand, a 1-2 record for the Silver Hawks and 0-3 performance from the Navigators will place them in Saturday's silver bracket.