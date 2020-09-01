Pius X gains momentum in sweeping through volleyball triangular

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

While most of the state’s high school volleyball teams began their seasons last Thursday, Lincoln Pius X had to wait a few extra days for its first match.

It took a little while for Pius X to collect its focus Tuesday, but the Class A No. 6 Thunderbolts finished strong by sweeping through the Lincoln Southwest triangular.

“It was hard to see where we were going to be at because the first game of the year is always tough with jitters,” Pius X coach Katie Wenz said. “We were at a disadvantage, but we made up for it.”

Both Pius X and No. 10 Lincoln Southwest defeated their common opponent, No. 8 Millard North, but it took Southwest three sets to secure the win. The Silver Hawks squandered a five-point lead in the match’s first set, but senior leaders demanded improvements in blocking and serving, with the results powering Southwest to the victory, 15-25, 25-14, 25-16.

“There has been a significant amount of leadership growth in all the juniors and seniors,” Lincoln Southwest coach Mark Novotny said. “They were all out there trying to play together.”