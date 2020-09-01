Pius X gains momentum in sweeping through volleyball triangular

While most of the state’s high school volleyball teams began their seasons last Thursday, Lincoln Pius X had to wait a few extra days for its first match.
It took a little while for Pius X to collect its focus Tuesday, but the Class A No. 6 Thunderbolts finished strong by sweeping through the Lincoln Southwest triangular.
“It was hard to see where we were going to be at because the first game of the year is always tough with jitters,” Pius X coach Katie Wenz said. “We were at a disadvantage, but we made up for it.”
Both Pius X and No. 10 Lincoln Southwest defeated their common opponent, No. 8 Millard North, but it took Southwest three sets to secure the win. The Silver Hawks squandered a five-point lead in the match’s first set, but senior leaders demanded improvements in blocking and serving, with the results powering Southwest to the victory, 15-25, 25-14, 25-16.
“There has been a significant amount of leadership growth in all the juniors and seniors,” Lincoln Southwest coach Mark Novotny said. “They were all out there trying to play together.”
Six aces from Shaylee Myers in the second set alone gave Southwest an early 17-9 lead and it didn’t look back. The Silver Hawks had 14 aces in the three-set match, led by Myers, who finished with 10 kills and 10 aces.
Pius X dispatched of Millard North in similar fashion, using 10 aces of its own to sweep the Mustangs, 25-18, 25-16.
Southwest and Pius X both brought momentum from their opening wins, but it was Pius X that emerged with the 25-18, 25-20 victory. Like its earlier match, Southwest jumped out to leads early in the set, but the Silver Hawks couldn’t hold off Pius X for long.
The Silver Hawk block helped neutralize Thunderbolt attackers Alexis Markowski and Kylen Sealock for spells, but quick-paced passing allowed Pius X to break through.
“We just need to set up better, we have to use our hands better and be more aggressive on the block. That comes down to timing, and that’s something we’ll be working on tomorrow,” Wenz said.
Markowski had 11 kills over the two matches, followed by Sealock with nine for Pius X, with Cora Thomas and Leah Mach helping the Thunderbolts seize control against Southwest.
Myers led Southwest with 15 kills on the night, while Liz Tomlin added 12 and Courtney Holsteen 10.
“We have to have everyone playing their part and doing their job, and at times tonight we did a lot of that,” Novotny said. “We played some very good volleyball at moments.”
