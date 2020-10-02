Pinnacle Bank Arena to get new volleyball courts for high school tourney

Riley Johnson Local government reporter Riley Johnson reports on local government in Lincoln. Follow Riley Johnson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Pinnacle Bank Arena will have its own volleyball courts for the high school state tournament this November.

Last week, the West Haymarket Joint Public Agency authorized the purchase of two Taraflex courts, and the winning bid went to Midwest Floor Covering Inc. for just more than $79,000.

"Why not rent?" became the natural question during last week's JPA meeting.

Well, arena manager Tom Lorenz said, rental prices had increased from $3,000 initially to $4,200 per rental, and companies aren't renting floors out during the pandemic, he said.

The new courts are expected to last 20 years.

These floors will allow high school teams competing in the state tournament to play on the same surface used by the Huskers at the Devaney Sports Center, Lorenz said.

"It is the safest floor out there," Lorenz said.

Jane Kinsey of Watchdogs of Lincoln Government opposed the purchase of the floors, which she saw as an extravagance in a year the arena is struggling because of limited events.

"You can want champagne," Kinsey said, "but when you don't have your income guaranteed, it's not appropriate."