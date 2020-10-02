Pinnacle Bank Arena to get new volleyball courts for high school tourney

Pinnacle Bank Arena will have its own volleyball courts for the high school state tournament this November.
Last week, the West Haymarket Joint Public Agency authorized the purchase of two Taraflex courts, and the winning bid went to Midwest Floor Covering Inc. for just more than $79,000.
"Why not rent?" became the natural question during last week's JPA meeting.
Well, arena manager Tom Lorenz said, rental prices had increased from $3,000 initially to $4,200 per rental, and companies aren't renting floors out during the pandemic, he said.
The new courts are expected to last 20 years.
These floors will allow high school teams competing in the state tournament to play on the same surface used by the Huskers at the Devaney Sports Center, Lorenz said.
"It is the safest floor out there," Lorenz said.
Jane Kinsey of Watchdogs of Lincoln Government opposed the purchase of the floors, which she saw as an extravagance in a year the arena is struggling because of limited events.
"You can want champagne," Kinsey said, "but when you don't have your income guaranteed, it's not appropriate."
USA Volleyball has also played matches at the arena, and Lorenz said owning the floor gives the arena more options.
"We will find other ways to use it," he said.
