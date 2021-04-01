'People, passion and process' leads to a South Dakota State pledge for York standout Masa Scheierman

The campus checked the boxes. So, too, did the family feel of the college.

But what really sold Masa Scheierman on South Dakota State was the three P's — people, passion and process — a team philosophy instilled by second-year head coach Dan Georgalas.

"Coach Georgalas is huge on being part of his players and the teammates' lives," the York junior standout said. "Every phone call you can tell the passion for the game and how passionate he is for his team to success. He's also big on the process, as well."

Scheierman wrapped up her volleyball process by committing to South Dakota State last week. She picked the Jackrabbits over Lamar, a Division I school in Texas, and Albany, and DI program in New York.

She originally thought it might be good to get away and explore away from the Midwest. But Scheierman later found comfort in wanting to be closer to home.

A recent academic visit to the Brookings, South Dakota, campus sealed it.

"After that visit, I knew this is where I want to be," said Scheierman, who is interested in majoring in advertising. "For the major and for volleyball, it was just the perfect fit."