'People, passion and process' leads to a South Dakota State pledge for York standout Masa Scheierman

The campus checked the boxes. So, too, did the family feel of the college.
But what really sold Masa Scheierman on South Dakota State was the three P's — people, passion and process — a team philosophy instilled by second-year head coach Dan Georgalas.
"Coach Georgalas is huge on being part of his players and the teammates' lives," the York junior standout said. "Every phone call you can tell the passion for the game and how passionate he is for his team to success. He's also big on the process, as well."
Scheierman wrapped up her volleyball process by committing to South Dakota State last week. She picked the Jackrabbits over Lamar, a Division I school in Texas, and Albany, and DI program in New York.
She originally thought it might be good to get away and explore away from the Midwest. But Scheierman later found comfort in wanting to be closer to home.
A recent academic visit to the Brookings, South Dakota, campus sealed it.
"After that visit, I knew this is where I want to be," said Scheierman, who is interested in majoring in advertising. "For the major and for volleyball, it was just the perfect fit."
The 6-foot-1 outside hitter was one of the state's top volleyball players last fall. She earned third-team Super-State and first-team Class B all-state honors after shattering her own school record with 516 kills (5.2 per set), 307 digs and 54 blocks for the state-bound Dukes.
Scheierman, who was recruited as a six-rotation player, then turned her focus to basketball, where she helped lead the Dukes to a state semifinal appearance, nearly averaging a double-double. After basketball, her attention turned to wrapping up her recruitment.
"It's amazing to get this far," she said. "I told my mom after I committed, I was like, 'Wow, I've been waiting for this moment since eighth grade."
Scheierman's family won't have to update their college wardrobe. Her brother Baylor is a sophomore for the Jackrabbits' basketball team. He averaged 15.4 points this past season.
Was big brother a lead recruiter for SDSU?
"Honestly, no, he really wasn't a big factor, and I know that kind of sounds bad, but he was like, 'You're going to know if it's the right fit,'" Scheierman said. "He was very supportive and wasn't leading me one way or another."
Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.