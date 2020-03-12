Parkview Christian hires Sexton as head volleyball coach

Parkview Christian has announced the hiring of Hannah Sexton as the school's head volleyball coach.
You have free articles remaining.
Sexton played high school volleyball at Beatrice before playing at Peru State.
"I am so thankful for the opportunity to coach volleyball at Parkview Christian," Sexton said in a statement. "I am very excited to work with the student-athletes, coaches and school. I am looking forward to building a great culture and elevating a program we can all be proud of."
Parkview Christian was 3-24 under Debi Sundermann last season.