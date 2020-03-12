Parkview Christian hires Sexton as head volleyball coach
View Comments

Parkview Christian hires Sexton as head volleyball coach

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

Parkview Christian has announced the hiring of Hannah Sexton as the school's head volleyball coach.

Sexton played high school volleyball at Beatrice before playing at Peru State.

"I am so thankful for the opportunity to coach volleyball at Parkview Christian," Sexton said in a statement. "I am very excited to work with the student-athletes, coaches and school. I am looking forward to building a great culture and elevating a program we can all be proud of."

Parkview Christian was 3-24 under Debi Sundermann last season.

Hannah Sexton, Parkview Christian volleyball coach

Sexton
View Comments
0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News