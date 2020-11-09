One of Omaha Skutt's many qualities this season included its commitment off the court

As one of the top-ranked teams nationally, Omaha Skutt knew it was going to get everyone’s best shot in 2020.

Outside a minor bump, a loss to Lincoln Southwest, the SkyHawks answered each challenge, winning 35 of 36 volleyball matches.

Skutt, loaded with talent and ability, didn't get complacent. It didn't take opponents lightly, nor the season.

Before the 2020 campaign began, Skutt’s seniors, knowing the COVID-19 pandemic could shut things down at any moment, got the team together and they made a deal. The SkyHawks were going to create their own little bubble.

As committed as they were on the volleyball court, Skutt’s players were just as committed off it.

“I think we really bought in at the beginning of this year,” senior outside hitter Lindsay Krause said after the SkyHawks beat Norris for the Class B state championship on Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena. “It was school, home and if you’re hanging out with (anyone), they’re on the volleyball team.

“I think it just makes it more special because each and every one of us bought in, no matter the roles. No matter if they’re a starter, or the last person on the bench, they bought into the team and we just played together as a team.”