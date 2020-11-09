One of Omaha Skutt's many qualities this season included its commitment off the court

As one of the top-ranked teams nationally, Omaha Skutt knew it was going to get everyone’s best shot in 2020.
Outside a minor bump, a loss to Lincoln Southwest, the SkyHawks answered each challenge, winning 35 of 36 volleyball matches.
Skutt, loaded with talent and ability, didn't get complacent. It didn't take opponents lightly, nor the season.
Before the 2020 campaign began, Skutt’s seniors, knowing the COVID-19 pandemic could shut things down at any moment, got the team together and they made a deal. The SkyHawks were going to create their own little bubble.
As committed as they were on the volleyball court, Skutt’s players were just as committed off it.
“I think we really bought in at the beginning of this year,” senior outside hitter Lindsay Krause said after the SkyHawks beat Norris for the Class B state championship on Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena. “It was school, home and if you’re hanging out with (anyone), they’re on the volleyball team.
“I think it just makes it more special because each and every one of us bought in, no matter the roles. No matter if they’re a starter, or the last person on the bench, they bought into the team and we just played together as a team.”
Skutt’s season — the SkyHawks were taking aim at a sixth straight championship — was never disrupted by COVID-19. It concluded with three wins in Lincoln. Krause delivered the final kill against Norris, and it put the SkyHawks in elite company. Only two other schools (Bellevue West and Shickley) can say they’ve won six straight volleyball titles.
A string of six straight team championships has happened only twice in football, twice in girls basketball, once in softball and once in girls soccer.
Skutt coach Renee Saunders said she knew she had a team that could handle the challenges of playing through unusual circumstances.
Her thinking: “If we do (have a season), I wouldn’t want any other kids leading us through this pandemic, because they’ve been there, they know what it takes, they’re committed to their team, they will hold their teammates accountable.
“Thank God for the NSAA for letting us play, because they could have said no.”
By there being a season, Saunders got a chance to coach a special bunch. Krause, a Nebraska recruit, is among the best players in the country, and setter Allison Gray, an Arizona State recruit, is among the country’s top setters. Senior Shayla McCormick, an Omaha recruit, got a chance to play high school volleyball one last time after missing her junior season because an ACL injury. Seniors Cameron Cartwright, Grace Werner, Alison Becker and Breanna Skala got a chance to be part of four state championships.
Saunders was asked Saturday night about the four-day tournament format. She was indifferent about it, before adding she just wanted the players to have a chance to experience a season.
“I’ll do whatever it takes to play,” Saunders said. “I would have been more heartbroken if they didn’t have a shot than if we lost tonight, because they deserve a shot.”
The best images from the state volleyball tournament
Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!