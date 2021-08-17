'One more round': After coming up short in recent years, can Norris claim elusive state title in 2021?

Junior Anistyn Rice and sophomore Celia Spilker will take on more prominent roles within the hitter rotation, while Sydney Guthard and Alivia Hausmann are two of five players competing for time at libero.

“We have a lot of options, and I keep telling the girls having the competition is what’s going to make our team better,” head coach Christina Boesiger said. “It’ll take a little bit to figure out what lineup we’re going to run, but I think we have a lot of options to look at.”

With two freshmen also set to join the varsity team, Norris will combine youth with experience this year. That comes from junior Gracie Kircher and the team’s three seniors: Jelinek, Ella Waters and Maisie Boesiger.

Both Waters and Boesiger are returning all-state selections with Super-State potential in their final high school season. Waters had 400 kills last year, while Boesiger, a Nebraska volleyball commit, provided over 1,000 assists. There are hardly any setters across the state with more experience and talent than Boesiger, who has been working tirelessly to get the Titan offense ready for the season.