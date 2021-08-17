'One more round': After coming up short in recent years, can Norris claim elusive state title in 2021?

The senior leaders on the Norris volleyball team are starting to believe they’re part of a four-year pattern.
In 2018, the Titans lost in the opening round of the state tournament, followed by a semifinal exit in 2019 and a runner-up finish last year. As such, the team motto for this year has already been decided: “One more round.”
Plenty of talented athletes have rolled through Firth in the past few years, and the state-title frustrations haven’t been limited to volleyball. Last year, the softball team finished third at state while the girls basketball and soccer teams finished as runners-up.
For Sydney Jelinek, a key contributor on both the basketball and volleyball teams, that’s starting to get pretty frustrating.
“It definitely hurts a little knowing that we were so close in both volleyball and basketball and that we really have that urge to push and finish and win it all,” Jelinek said. “Going into our senior season, that’s all we’ve wanted since Day 1."
Some close friends and key players from the 2020 team are gone to graduation, namely Brianna Stai, all-state libero Molly Ramsey and all-state hitter Kalli Kroeker. The Titans will have two new middle blockers and a new libero in the starting rotation this year, but there is good competition to fill those spots.
Junior Anistyn Rice and sophomore Celia Spilker will take on more prominent roles within the hitter rotation, while Sydney Guthard and Alivia Hausmann are two of five players competing for time at libero.
“We have a lot of options, and I keep telling the girls having the competition is what’s going to make our team better,” head coach Christina Boesiger said. “It’ll take a little bit to figure out what lineup we’re going to run, but I think we have a lot of options to look at.”
With two freshmen also set to join the varsity team, Norris will combine youth with experience this year. That comes from junior Gracie Kircher and the team’s three seniors: Jelinek, Ella Waters and Maisie Boesiger.
Both Waters and Boesiger are returning all-state selections with Super-State potential in their final high school season. Waters had 400 kills last year, while Boesiger, a Nebraska volleyball commit, provided over 1,000 assists. There are hardly any setters across the state with more experience and talent than Boesiger, who has been working tirelessly to get the Titan offense ready for the season.
“As a setter, you’re kind of like the quarterback; you have to hold your teammates accountable and especially with new girls coming in, you have set the tone and really encourage them,” Maisie Boesiger said. “Pushing your teammates is something we’ve worked really hard on this summer and just making sure that everyone is vocal.”
A team camp in Kearney helped Norris start picking up for some momentum for the season heading into the first couple of weeks of fall practice. Expectations are high for the season once again, with a fifth consecutive Eastern Midlands Conference title and a state-tournament appearance being the minimum.
The Titans’ three seniors won’t stop going until they achieve that one-round improvement they’re going to work for all season. Breaking past Omaha Skutt, the winner of the last six Class B state titles, is hardly an easy task. Norris was the last to do it in 2014.
The 2021 group has the belief that it can happen again.
“We have some big shoes to fill, but we’re super excited this year and the girls have really big goals going into the season,” Christina Boesiger said. “They know it’s going to take a lot of hard work, but they’re up for the challenge.”
Introducing the 2020 Journal Star first-team Super-State volleyball players
LINDSAY KRAUSE
OH | Sr. | 6-foot-4 |
High school: Omaha Skutt
College: Nebraska
Ad campaign: Krause ended a dominant high school career with her fourth consecutive state championship, and 2020 may have been her finest season at Omaha Skutt. She led the state in both hitting percentage (.475) and aces (88) on top of career-highs in kills and digs. Krause was a first-team Super-State selection four years in a row, and she captains the 2020 squad.
NORAH SIS
OH | Sr. | 6-foot-2
High school: Papillion-La Vista
College: Creighton
Ad campaign: Sis topped 500 kills in a season for a second time at the high school level, and she ends her Monarch career with 1,910 terminations. Papillion-La Vista won at least 20 matches and qualified for the state tournament in each of her four seasons, and a college career at Creighton is up next for Sis.
MYA LARSON
OH | Jr. | 5-foot-11
High school: Wahoo
College: Montana State
Ad campaign: Larson may not have reached the 600-kill mark she did a year ago, but her 532 kills were still the second-most in the state this season. Her 41-kill performance in the Class C-1 title game was integral to Wahoo claiming the state title in five sets, and the junior recently announced her commitment to Montana State.
WHITNEY LAUENSTEIN
OH | Sr. | 6-foot 2
High school: Waverly
College: Nebraska
Ad campaign: While some players are ready for the varsity level immediately, Lauenstein didn’t make the jump until her sophomore year. She had 400 or more kills three seasons in a row while leading Waverly to the state tournament at each opportunity. A talented back-row player as well, Lauenstein is headed to Nebraska next year.
RYLEE GRAY
MB | Sr. | 6-foot-4
High school: Elkhorn South
College: Nebraska
Ad campaign: A true force at middle blocker, Gray closed her high school career by leading Elkhorn South to its first state title in school history. Gray set a new career high in hitting percentage while topping 300 kills for the fourth straight year, and another stellar blocking season brought her career total to 476.
ALLIE GRAY
S | 5-foot-11
High school: Omaha Skutt
College: Arizona State
Ad campaign: A three-year starter at setter, Gray’s steady hand running the offense has allowed hitters such as Krause to shine. Her 1,023 assists were second-most in the state this season, and Gray also set a new career-best with only 12 ball-handling errors as she makes back-to-back appearances on the Super-State first team.
ELLE GLOCK
S | Sr. | 6-foot
High school: Wahoo
College: USC
Ad campaign: After beginning her high school career as a hitter, a move to setter resulted in three straight 1,000-assist seasons. Her four-year starting career includes three state championships, and Glock holds the Class C-1 record for the most assists in a season (1,167).
