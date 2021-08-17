 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
'One more round': After coming up short in recent years, can Norris claim elusive state title in 2021?
0 Comments

'One more round': After coming up short in recent years, can Norris claim elusive state title in 2021?

  • 0
Waverly-Norris volleyball, 9.15

Norris' Maisie Boesiger (second from right) leads her teammates in celebration after Gracie Kircher (11) scored a point in the first set against Waverly on Sept. 15, 2020, at Norris Middle School near Firth.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star file photo

It’s time to announce the winners of the 2021 Prep Sports Awards. These high school athletes have had amazing seasons this year and we are proud to celebrate their achievements.

The senior leaders on the Norris volleyball team are starting to believe they’re part of a four-year pattern.

In 2018, the Titans lost in the opening round of the state tournament, followed by a semifinal exit in 2019 and a runner-up finish last year. As such, the team motto for this year has already been decided: “One more round.”

Plenty of talented athletes have rolled through Firth in the past few years, and the state-title frustrations haven’t been limited to volleyball. Last year, the softball team finished third at state while the girls basketball and soccer teams finished as runners-up.

For Sydney Jelinek, a key contributor on both the basketball and volleyball teams, that’s starting to get pretty frustrating.

“It definitely hurts a little knowing that we were so close in both volleyball and basketball and that we really have that urge to push and finish and win it all,” Jelinek said. “Going into our senior season, that’s all we’ve wanted since Day 1."

Some close friends and key players from the 2020 team are gone to graduation, namely Brianna Stai, all-state libero Molly Ramsey and all-state hitter Kalli Kroeker. The Titans will have two new middle blockers and a new libero in the starting rotation this year, but there is good competition to fill those spots.

Junior Anistyn Rice and sophomore Celia Spilker will take on more prominent roles within the hitter rotation, while Sydney Guthard and Alivia Hausmann are two of five players competing for time at libero.

“We have a lot of options, and I keep telling the girls having the competition is what’s going to make our team better,” head coach Christina Boesiger said. “It’ll take a little bit to figure out what lineup we’re going to run, but I think we have a lot of options to look at.”

With two freshmen also set to join the varsity team, Norris will combine youth with experience this year. That comes from junior Gracie Kircher and the team’s three seniors: Jelinek, Ella Waters and Maisie Boesiger.

Both Waters and Boesiger are returning all-state selections with Super-State potential in their final high school season. Waters had 400 kills last year, while Boesiger, a Nebraska volleyball commit, provided over 1,000 assists. There are hardly any setters across the state with more experience and talent than Boesiger, who has been working tirelessly to get the Titan offense ready for the season.

“As a setter, you’re kind of like the quarterback; you have to hold your teammates accountable and especially with new girls coming in, you have set the tone and really encourage them,” Maisie Boesiger said. “Pushing your teammates is something we’ve worked really hard on this summer and just making sure that everyone is vocal.”

A team camp in Kearney helped Norris start picking up for some momentum for the season heading into the first couple of weeks of fall practice. Expectations are high for the season once again, with a fifth consecutive Eastern Midlands Conference title and a state-tournament appearance being the minimum.

The Titans’ three seniors won’t stop going until they achieve that one-round improvement they’re going to work for all season. Breaking past Omaha Skutt, the winner of the last six Class B state titles, is hardly an easy task. Norris was the last to do it in 2014.

The 2021 group has the belief that it can happen again.

“We have some big shoes to fill, but we’re super excited this year and the girls have really big goals going into the season,” Christina Boesiger said. “They know it’s going to take a lot of hard work, but they’re up for the challenge.”

Reach the writer at 402-473-7437 or at LMullin@journalstar.com. On Twitter @lmullin7

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Stadium Drive Q&A: Parker Gabriel and Chris Basnett talk TD passes, pessimism and TEs

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News