On quest to 'leave no doubt,' Lutheran starts on right foot by knocking off Waverly

For as successful as Lincoln Lutheran has been over the past 20 seasons, one elusive achievement is on her team's mind this fall.

The Warriors, who won Class C-1 last season, are seeking to win back-to-back titles for the first time during that span.

Coach Sue Ziegler said that her team wants to break through that glass ceiling this time.

“Our goal or theme for this season is to leave no doubt,” Ziegler said. “We have never had a repeat even though we have had nice placings the last five years. That is really the goal is to be back in the state championship and to go for it.”

The No. 1 Warriors, who dropped to Class C-2 this year because of lower enrollment numbers, got off to a nice start towards that goal in their season opener Thursday, defeating Class B No. 4 Waverly 25-20, 25-22, 21-25, 25-20 at Lutheran High School.

Waverly had beaten Lincoln Lutheran in each of the past three seasons.

“Everyone has talked how we moved down to C-2, but it really doesn’t matter because our schedule doesn’t change,” Lutheran senior Abby Wachal said. “We just want to prove everyone wrong. We are a C-2 school but we can still beat big teams. I think coming into this none of us had beat Waverly in our high school career yet and really wanted this one.”

That competition against teams in higher classes is something the team feeds off of, Ziegler noted. Waverly has been on the schedule for the past five years. Lutheran plays Class No. 8 Gretna on Saturday and have games against other ranked Class B and C teams this year.

“We always go for challenges, we always feel like it’s going to make us better by playing tough competition,” Ziegler said. “We look for good competition. The girls thrive on it. They are a very competitive bunch of really good athletes. They’re fun to watch and see how they are improving.”

Wachal had a huge game Thursday, leading Lutheran with 24 kills. But it was not her alone that got it done. Libero Keri Leimbach was spectacular at the back with 14 digs and other hitters stepped up too. Middle hitter Jordan Ernstmeyer also impressed in her first year as a starter, particularly with blocks at the net.

“It was a total effort tonight,” coach Sue Ziegler said. “Our whole team met a lot of goals that we hoped for. We had some nice blocks in there and even though got down the one set, I thought our kids responded well."

Leimbach, a sophomore, and the senior Wachal helped set the tone throughout the match. It’s nothing new to them, though, as both were All-State players last season during their title run.

“We have been playing at a very high level, especially together,” Wachal said. “We kind of know what we need to do for the team, and I think that constant communication and pushing each other to do the best is really helpful."

Lincoln Lutheran’s match against Gretna is a part of the Bill Marshall Classic, being played in Grand Island at the state fair. The match is scheduled at 3 p.m. Saturday.