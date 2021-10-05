On a night it celebrated its small senior class, East shows what it can accomplish in future

While celebrating its two seniors, the Lincoln East volleyball team showed signs of what could come down the road in a four-set victory over Lincoln High on Tuesday at East.
The Spartans are a young group that rely on juniors and sophomores that appear primed to make a postseason run at some point.
Tied 25-25 in the fourth set, Shandy Faalii of Lincoln East delivered a key kill and a Lincoln High error on the next point gave the Spartans a 25-19, 25-23, 25-22, 27-25 win.
“Winning on senior night is big to show the seniors are leaving us in a positive place, but it’s also nice to see our underclassmen get these opportunities and learn from the seniors, so they know what to do when they leave us,” Lincoln East coach Nicole Johnson said. “We do have a really young team, which shows at times, but these moments are only going to make us better.”
The Spartans’ height caused problems for the Links all evening as Lincoln High hit several attacks out of bounds. Lincoln East ended the night with 10 blocks, led by middle blocker Brooklyn Fuchs with three. Fuchs also had 12 kills, as did Faalii and Megan Waters.
“Both Brooklyn and Kaylee (Denker) have come a long way,” Johnson said. “We’ve really focused hard on our tempo with the middles, and it’s finally starting to come through. It is really hard for teams to block it when we connect on that tempo. When we get that rolling, we’re a pretty tough team to beat.”
Lincoln East was in a 14-17 hole in the fourth set but came back to take a 19-17 lead. Its comeback effort was highlighted by a 45-second back-and-forth rally that resulted in its 18th point.
“Something that’s always been our theme is, ‘It’s not for a lack of effort, it’s just a lack of execution,’" Johnson said. “My girls work really hard, and they really battle, just sometimes we miss when the pressure is on. It’s nice that we finally got a win when the pressure was there.”
Senior Tyrah Woods led Lincoln High with 13 kills and junior Faith Van Eck added 11. Woods’ performance was even more impressive considering it was her season debut after being injured in the preseason.