On a night it celebrated its small senior class, East shows what it can accomplish in future

While celebrating its two seniors, the Lincoln East volleyball team showed signs of what could come down the road in a four-set victory over Lincoln High on Tuesday at East.

The Spartans are a young group that rely on juniors and sophomores that appear primed to make a postseason run at some point.

Tied 25-25 in the fourth set, Shandy Faalii of Lincoln East delivered a key kill and a Lincoln High error on the next point gave the Spartans a 25-19, 25-23, 25-22, 27-25 win.

“Winning on senior night is big to show the seniors are leaving us in a positive place, but it’s also nice to see our underclassmen get these opportunities and learn from the seniors, so they know what to do when they leave us,” Lincoln East coach Nicole Johnson said. “We do have a really young team, which shows at times, but these moments are only going to make us better.”

The Spartans’ height caused problems for the Links all evening as Lincoln High hit several attacks out of bounds. Lincoln East ended the night with 10 blocks, led by middle blocker Brooklyn Fuchs with three. Fuchs also had 12 kills, as did Faalii and Megan Waters.