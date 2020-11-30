Omaha Skutt's Saunders named AVCA high school co-coach of the year

Omaha Skutt's Renee Saunders was one of two coaches to be named the 2020 American Volleyball Coaches Association national high school coach of the year Monday.

Saunders, in her 10th season at the helm, guided Skutt to a sixth straight Class B state championship and a 35-1 record. The SkyHawks defeated Norris in four sets in the state final at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Nov. 7.

As of Week 9, Skutt is ranked No. 1 in the AVCA/USA Today Super 25 national rankings.

The AVCA coach of the year recipients are invited to coach in the Under Armour All-America match. Because this year's all-star match has been canceled, Saunders will be invited to coach in the 2021 event.

Saunders will be honored during the AVCA's virtual convention later in December.

The best images from state volleyball

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0