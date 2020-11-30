Omaha Skutt's Saunders named AVCA high school co-coach of the year

Omaha Skutt's Renee Saunders was one of two coaches to be named the 2020 American Volleyball Coaches Association national high school coach of the year Monday.
Saunders, in her 10th season at the helm, guided Skutt to a sixth straight Class B state championship and a 35-1 record. The SkyHawks defeated Norris in four sets in the state final at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Nov. 7.
As of Week 9, Skutt is ranked No. 1 in the AVCA/USA Today Super 25 national rankings.
The AVCA coach of the year recipients are invited to coach in the Under Armour All-America match. Because this year's all-star match has been canceled, Saunders will be invited to coach in the 2021 event.
Saunders will be honored during the AVCA's virtual convention later in December.
The best images from state volleyball
Lutheran Northeast players hold up the championship trophy after defeating Norfolk Catholic in the Class C-2 final at the state volleyball tournament Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Elkhorn South players celebrate their sweep of Papillion-La Vista South to win the Class A state volleyball championship Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Norris' Molly Ramsey (18) chases a Omaha Skutt shot in the fourth set in the Class B final at the state volleyball tournament Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Omaha Skutt's Lindsay Krause (27) dives for a kill by Norris' Ella Waters in the third set in the Class B final at the state volleyball tournament Nov. 7 at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star file photo
Omaha Skutt players celebrate their win over Norris in the Class B final at the state volleyball tournament Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Wahoo's Mya Larson (7) had 41 kills to lead the Warriors to their third title in four years against St. Paul's in the Class C-1 final at the state volleyball tournament Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Wahoo's Taylor Luben Digs out a St. Paul serve during the Class C-1 final at the state volleyball tournament Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Wahoo's Elle Glock (right) leads her teammates as they celebrate their five-set win over St. Paul in the Class C-1 final at the state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Saturday.
FRANCIS GARDLER Journal Star
Norfolk Catholic sqaures off against Lutheran High Northeast during the Class C-2 state championship match on Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Lutheran Northeast celebrates after beating Norfolk Catholic in the Class C-2 final at the state volleyball tournament Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Pleasanton claims the Class D-1 state championship trophy after defeating Archbishop Bergan on Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Pleasanton libero Regan Weisdorfer collides with a camera operator after saving the ball during the Class D-1 state championship match against Archbishop Bergan on Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Pleasanton players wait to receive their medals after defeating Archbishop Bergan during the Class D-1 state championship match on Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Diller-Odell's Lilly Swanson (left) celebrates a kill with teammate Madelyn Meyerle against CWC during the Class D-2 state championship match on Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Elkhorn South's Rylee Gray (left) crushes a kill between a pair of Papillion-La Vista defenders during the second round of the Class A state volleyball tournament Nov. 6 at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star file photo
Columbus Lakeview's Lily Rowe returns a serve by Wahoo during the Class C-1 state volleyball tournament Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
BDS teammates get pumped up before playing Archbishop Bergan during a Class D-1 state volleyball tournament semifinal Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Wahoo and Columbus Lakeview line up for introductions before the start of the match during the second round of the Class C-1 state volleyball tournament Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Wahoo libero Taylor Luben (2) passes during the second round of the Class C-1 state volleyball tournament Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Wahoo libero Taylor Luben celebrates a point in a Class C-1 state volleyball tournament semifinal against Columbus Lakeview on Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Wahoo's bench rushes the floor after defeating Columbus Lakeview in a Class C-1 state volleyball tournament semifinal Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
BDS' JessaLynn Hudson (center) celebrates a kill with Macy Kamler (right) against Hartington Cedar Catholic during the first round of the Class D-1 state volleyball tournament Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Hartington Cedar Catholic's Megan Heimes celebrates a point against BDS during the first round of the Class D-1 state volleyball tournament Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Hartington Cedar Catholic libero Megan Heimes celebrates a point against BDS during the first round of the Class D-1 state volleyball tournament Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Diller-Odell's Addison Heidemann (4) bumps the ball during the opening round of the Class D-2 state volleyball tournament Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
North Platte cheerleaders get their fans to chant "Bulldog Power" during their match against Elkhorn South during the first round of the Class A state volleyball tournament Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Lincoln Lutheran's Ashlyn DeBoer sets the ball against Kearney Catholic during the first round of the Class C-1 state volleyball tournament Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Lincoln Lutheran's Steven Bennett looks at the scoreboard as he cheers for the team during a match against Kearney Catholic at the Class C-1 state volleyball tournament Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Lincoln Lutheran's Abigail Wohlgemuth (left) embraces teammate Abby Wachal after defeating Kearney Catholic during the first round of the Class C-1 state volleyball tournament Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Wahoo plays Adams Central during the first round of the Class C-1 state volleyball tournament Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Wahoo's Mya Larson hits the ball against Adams Central during the first round of the Class C-1 state volleyball tournament Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Ashland-Greenwood's Saige Craven (11) hits the ball over Waverly's Taylor Kudym (6) and Madalyn Wells (11) during the first round of the Class B state volleyball tournament Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
