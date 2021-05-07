 Skip to main content
Omaha Skutt's Krause named Nebraska's Gatorade player of the year
Omaha Skutt's Krause named Nebraska's Gatorade player of the year

Omaha Skutt's Lindsay Krause (27) shoots past West Des Moines Valley's (Iowa) Brenna Gion (10) and Hayden Kubik (11) in the first set at the SkyHawk Invite in Omaha.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star

Omaha Skutt's Lindsay Krause was named Nebraska's Gatorade volleyball player of the year for a second straight season.

The 6-foot-4 outside hitter amassed 498 kills, 259 digs, 89 service aces and 40 blocks in helping the SkyHawks net their sixth straight Class B state championship. She posted a .486 hitting percentage.

The Husker recruit was named the Journal Star's Super-State honorary captain and also was named the fall player of the year by VolleyballMag.com.

Krause is now a finalist for the national Gatorade player of the year, which will be announced later this month.

