Omaha Skutt's Krause named Nebraska's Gatorade player of the year

Omaha Skutt's Lindsay Krause was named Nebraska's Gatorade volleyball player of the year for a second straight season.
The 6-foot-4 outside hitter amassed 498 kills, 259 digs, 89 service aces and 40 blocks in helping the SkyHawks net their sixth straight Class B state championship. She posted a .486 hitting percentage.
The Husker recruit was named the Journal Star's Super-State honorary captain and also was named the fall player of the year by VolleyballMag.com.
Krause is now a finalist for the national Gatorade player of the year, which will be announced later this month.
LINDSAY KRAUSE
OH | Sr. | 6-foot-4 |
High school: Omaha Skutt
College: Nebraska
Ad campaign: Krause ended a dominant high school career with her fourth consecutive state championship, and 2020 may have been her finest season at Omaha Skutt. She led the state in both hitting percentage (.475) and aces (88) on top of career-highs in kills and digs. Krause was a first-team Super-State selection four years in a row, and she captains the 2020 squad.
NORAH SIS
OH | Sr. | 6-foot-2
High school: Papillion-La Vista
College: Creighton
Ad campaign: Sis topped 500 kills in a season for a second time at the high school level, and she ends her Monarch career with 1,910 terminations. Papillion-La Vista won at least 20 matches and qualified for the state tournament in each of her four seasons, and a college career at Creighton is up next for Sis.
MYA LARSON
OH | Jr. | 5-foot-11
High school: Wahoo
College: Montana State
Ad campaign: Larson may not have reached the 600-kill mark she did a year ago, but her 532 kills were still the second-most in the state this season. Her 41-kill performance in the Class C-1 title game was integral to Wahoo claiming the state title in five sets, and the junior recently announced her commitment to Montana State.
WHITNEY LAUENSTEIN
OH | Sr. | 6-foot 2
High school: Waverly
College: Nebraska
Ad campaign: While some players are ready for the varsity level immediately, Lauenstein didn’t make the jump until her sophomore year. She had 400 or more kills three seasons in a row while leading Waverly to the state tournament at each opportunity. A talented back-row player as well, Lauenstein is headed to Nebraska next year.
RYLEE GRAY
MB | Sr. | 6-foot-4
High school: Elkhorn South
College: Nebraska
Ad campaign: A true force at middle blocker, Gray closed her high school career by leading Elkhorn South to its first state title in school history. Gray set a new career high in hitting percentage while topping 300 kills for the fourth straight year, and another stellar blocking season brought her career total to 476.
ALLIE GRAY
S | 5-foot-11
High school: Omaha Skutt
College: Arizona State
Ad campaign: A three-year starter at setter, Gray’s steady hand running the offense has allowed hitters such as Krause to shine. Her 1,023 assists were second-most in the state this season, and Gray also set a new career-best with only 12 ball-handling errors as she makes back-to-back appearances on the Super-State first team.
ELLE GLOCK
S | Sr. | 6-foot
High school: Wahoo
College: USC
Ad campaign: After beginning her high school career as a hitter, a move to setter resulted in three straight 1,000-assist seasons. Her four-year starting career includes three state championships, and Glock holds the Class C-1 record for the most assists in a season (1,167).