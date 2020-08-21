 Skip to main content
Omaha Skutt volleyball is ranked No. 1 in national high school poll; Bolts ranked, too
Omaha Skutt volleyball is ranked No. 1 in national high school poll; Bolts ranked, too

  • Updated
Omaha Skutt vs. Omaha Duchesne, 11.9

Omaha Skutt's Allison Gray (30) celebrates the SkyHawks' win in the second set with teammates Cameron Cartwright (left), Megan Skovsende (15), Abigail Schomers (3) and Breanna Skala (right) in the Class B state championship at the Devaney Sports Center in 2019.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO

On paper, Omaha Skutt is viewed by most as the best high school volleyball team in the state.

Now the SkyHawks are seen as the best in the nation.

Omaha Skutt is ranked No. 1 nationally in the AVCA/USA Today Super Top 25 poll, which was released Friday.

Nebraska is well-represented in the poll. Defending Class A state champion Papillion-La Vista South is ranked No. 9, and Lincoln Pius X is 25th.

After Skutt, Lovejoy (Lucas, Texas), Mercy (Louisville, Kentucky), Guyer (Denton, Texas) and Leon (Tallahassee, Florida) round out the top five.

Skutt, which has won the past five Class B state titles, returns most of its lineup from last year, including standout hitter and Husker recruit Lindsay Krause.

Super-State first-team setter Allie Gray and all-stater hitter Megan Skovsende return, and the SkyHawks also get Shayla McCormick back. The all-state outside hitter missed her junior season because of an ACL injury.

