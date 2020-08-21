Omaha Skutt volleyball is ranked No. 1 in national high school poll; Bolts ranked, too

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

On paper, Omaha Skutt is viewed by most as the best high school volleyball team in the state.

Now the SkyHawks are seen as the best in the nation.

Omaha Skutt is ranked No. 1 nationally in the AVCA/USA Today Super Top 25 poll, which was released Friday.

Nebraska is well-represented in the poll. Defending Class A state champion Papillion-La Vista South is ranked No. 9, and Lincoln Pius X is 25th.

After Skutt, Lovejoy (Lucas, Texas), Mercy (Louisville, Kentucky), Guyer (Denton, Texas) and Leon (Tallahassee, Florida) round out the top five.

Skutt, which has won the past five Class B state titles, returns most of its lineup from last year, including standout hitter and Husker recruit Lindsay Krause.

Super-State first-team setter Allie Gray and all-stater hitter Megan Skovsende return, and the SkyHawks also get Shayla McCormick back. The all-state outside hitter missed her junior season because of an ACL injury.

