Omaha Marian rallies past Lincoln Southwest to win LPS Classic

Come November, the Class A volleyball state title will be on the line and every team will have a shot. Omaha Marian proved that with its comeback in the LPS Classic championship on Saturday.

“That was unexpected,” Jake Moore, Class A No. 10 Omaha Marian’s head coach, said of his team's 17-25, 26-24, 25-22 victory over No. 2 Lincoln Southwest.

After dropping the first set, Marian stormed back to win the second set. Southwest held a 24-20 lead, but the Crusaders scored six straight to win, and it seemed the momentum had swung into their favor.

The third set was back and forth before Omaha Marian heated up at the end.

“I think we were super-confident going into the third set,” Omaha Marian senior Amanda Loschen said. “We knew it was possible to win the game and we kept doing the things that were working.”

Loschen scored 11 kills, two blocks and some clutch serves in the championship match. Ashley Wilwerding added 11 kills and Amelia Roth had three blocks.

The LPS Classic brought together some of the best Class A teams, and Loschen and Moore knew this was a good opportunity to prove themselves and also learn more about the competition they will be facing come November.

“Moving forward, we need to stay at this level because it’s not what you did in September, it’s what you did in November,” Moore said.

Even with the loss, Lincoln Southwest coach Jessica Baker said there was much to be taken from this tournament.

“We played some really good teams today and we did play good volleyball all weekend long,” she said.

It was an emotional loss for the Silver Hawks, Baker said, but it’s also an opportunity for the team to be more prepared for later in the season.

“Remember this feeling and let’s learn from it,” she said.

Lincoln Southwest beat Omaha Marian in the pool play on Friday, making this win even sweeter for the Crusaders.

“We really wanted another shot at them,” Loschen said. “We really, really wanted that win. It was super-good to be able to come back.”

Moore and Omaha Marian now turn their focus to finishing the rest of the regular season on a strong note so they can be ready for what is shaping up to be an exciting Class A state tournament.

“It’s wide open,” Moore said. “I think there are a good 10 or 12 teams that are capable of taking this. It’s just who's going to make the improvements.”