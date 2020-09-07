Off to its best start in recent school history, Lincoln High volleyball keeps looking forward

Progress doesn’t happen overnight, and sometimes it takes months or even years to see results.
After spending multiple seasons working to improve, the Lincoln High volleyball team is now finally achieving that progress. The Links have struggled to keep up at the Class A level for years, and their 13 wins last season were the most in over a decade.
This season, Lincoln High head coach Stephanie Wilcox has the Links off to a flying 5-0 start, and this year’s team is one of the best in recent school history.
“We’ve lost to pretty much all these teams, and we’ve wanted to beat them so bad and that’s fueling us to keep our motivation,” senior outside hitter Kyndal Hudson said.
Heading into the season, Wilcox was hopeful that the Links would show improvement from last year, but without being able to hold team events as usual, she was uncertain what would happen. The results were even better than expected, and the Links worked hard individually to get ready for the season.
“We’ve just got girls who really want it, and they work hard in practice every day and almost never complain,” Wilcox said.
The Links won a hard-fought 3-2 match against Lincoln Southeast in their season opener before sweeping all three of their opponents in the Norfolk Invitational and defeating Lincoln North Star 3-0 last Tuesday.
Partial credit for the strong start goes to the team’s two leading attackers, Hudson and junior middle Tyrah Woods. Both players had more than 300 kills last year and are off to strong starts again.
“We have a really good connection with (setter) Paige (Christopherson), and over the three years we just keep improving more and more,” Hudson said. “We know we can always rely on each other, and we encourage each other along with everyone else.”
That encouragement is one of the hallmarks of this year’s team. Hudson said the attitude within the team is always positive, and Wilcox is encouraged by the togetherness of her program, all the way from varsity to the freshman reserve team.
After embarking on a 5-0 start, there’s still plenty of work to do for the Links, and they’ve been focusing on ball placement and serve-receive before taking on Lincoln Northeast and Millard West on Tuesday night.
While they might be off to the best start in years, Lincoln High isn’t looking ahead. Instead, the Links are just focusing on controlling their own progress and lifting each other up.
“These girls are very close with each other; they not only get excited when they do something well, but they get more excited for their teammates,” Wilcox said. “They want each other to succeed and they’ll do what they need to make that happen.”
