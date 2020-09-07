Off to its best start in recent school history, Lincoln High volleyball keeps looking forward

Partial credit for the strong start goes to the team’s two leading attackers, Hudson and junior middle Tyrah Woods. Both players had more than 300 kills last year and are off to strong starts again.

“We have a really good connection with (setter) Paige (Christopherson), and over the three years we just keep improving more and more,” Hudson said. “We know we can always rely on each other, and we encourage each other along with everyone else.”

That encouragement is one of the hallmarks of this year’s team. Hudson said the attitude within the team is always positive, and Wilcox is encouraged by the togetherness of her program, all the way from varsity to the freshman reserve team.

After embarking on a 5-0 start, there’s still plenty of work to do for the Links, and they’ve been focusing on ball placement and serve-receive before taking on Lincoln Northeast and Millard West on Tuesday night.

While they might be off to the best start in years, Lincoln High isn’t looking ahead. Instead, the Links are just focusing on controlling their own progress and lifting each other up.

“These girls are very close with each other; they not only get excited when they do something well, but they get more excited for their teammates,” Wilcox said. “They want each other to succeed and they’ll do what they need to make that happen.”

