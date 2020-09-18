Northeast finishes runner-up in pool at LPS volleyball tournament

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lincoln Northeast won two matches Friday at the LPS Classic to finish second in Pool D at Lincoln Southwest High School, but North Platte defeated the Rockets 25-17, 25-16 to win the pool.

Northeast defeated Grand Island 18-25, 25-22, 25-16 in the final match. North Star finished 1-2 in the pool, defeating Grand Island 25-16, 25-14.

In Pool C at Lincoln Southeast, the Knights defeated Gretna with an impressive two-set rally after falling in set one 25-20. Southeast rallied to take the final two sets with a 25-22, 25-17.

Lincoln East was also in Pool C, defeating host Southeast 25-18, 19-25, 25-17. Both the Spartans and Knights finished 1-2 in pool play.

Pools A and B of the LPS Classic begin Saturday at Southeast and Southwest at 9 a.m.

