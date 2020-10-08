North Star cuts down errors — and Northeast — in turnabout sweep

When Lincoln North Star and Lincoln Northeast met in the LPS Classic three weeks ago, the Navigators played an error-ridden match and suffered a 2-0 loss.
Thursday night’s rematch against Northeast was the final home game of the season for North Star, and the Navigators made it count. They overcame some early errors and put in a well-rounded offensive performance in a 25-17, 25-21, 25-16 win over Northeast.
“That’s absolutely what we wanted to do tonight in our last home game and some of our seniors’ last home game,” North Star coach Kristi Nelson-Hitz said. “Plus, any time it’s an LPS school, it needs to be important to these guys.”
Even with the added motivation of their final home match, it took a few points for the Navigators (10-11) to get settled offensively. They gave away multiple points on serve-receive errors but served well themselves as Macy Roth closed out the first set with back-to-back aces.
The Navigators threatened to run away with the second set after securing a 12-3 lead, but Northeast’s Maddie Bahm helped keep the Rockets (4-17) in the match. She strung together multiple kills from both the front and back row as part of a 14-7 Northeast run.
Nelson-Hitz remained calm on the sideline hoping her team could weather the Rocket rally, but Northeast eventually came back to tie the set 19-19.
“We were just giving away points and that’s what we’re working on, to make the error-fests shorter and shorter and shorter, so I wanted them to figure it out,” Nelson-Hitz said.
North Star indeed figured it out as its two leading attackers Thursday, Macy Roth and Kinsley Ragland, delivered the final two points to secure a 2-0 match lead. Roth may be a freshman, but she still leads the team with 125 kills this season, and she added 11 more against Northeast.
Ragland also finished with 11 kills as the junior put in a solid performance on her birthday, and eight different Navigators recorded kills in the win. Bahm was Northeast’s main offensive threat all night long and finished with 18 kills, but North Star limited her effectiveness in a much-improved third set.
North Star controlled the final period from start to finish as it capped an impressive offensive night with a deserved three-set sweep.
“I was OK with how our offense played and I thought we passed pretty well; we did make some bad choices on a couple, but I was pretty happy with our ball-handling tonight,” Nelson-Hitz said.
Next up for North Star and Northeast are a couple of final regular-season matches, followed by a potential opportunity to play each other again at the Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament in two weeks.
