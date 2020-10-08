North Star cuts down errors — and Northeast — in turnabout sweep

“We were just giving away points and that’s what we’re working on, to make the error-fests shorter and shorter and shorter, so I wanted them to figure it out,” Nelson-Hitz said.

North Star indeed figured it out as its two leading attackers Thursday, Macy Roth and Kinsley Ragland, delivered the final two points to secure a 2-0 match lead. Roth may be a freshman, but she still leads the team with 125 kills this season, and she added 11 more against Northeast.

Ragland also finished with 11 kills as the junior put in a solid performance on her birthday, and eight different Navigators recorded kills in the win. Bahm was Northeast’s main offensive threat all night long and finished with 18 kills, but North Star limited her effectiveness in a much-improved third set.

North Star controlled the final period from start to finish as it capped an impressive offensive night with a deserved three-set sweep.

“I was OK with how our offense played and I thought we passed pretty well; we did make some bad choices on a couple, but I was pretty happy with our ball-handling tonight,” Nelson-Hitz said.