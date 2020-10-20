Norris volleyball able to 'get into system' to top Lincoln Lutheran for fourth comeback win this season

Wachal had just four kills and hit .000 against Norris last season, but she led all players with 16 kills on .372 hitting this time around.

“She’s really just a great all-around player and we’re really proud of how she performed tonight,” Ziegler said. “She has the will to win and we gave her the kudos for that after the game tonight.”

The second set was a turning point in the match. Lutheran seized an early 7-4 lead before Norris tipped the set back in its favor with a 9-0 run. Norris stifled Lutheran with five blocks in the set and ran away with the 25-16 win to even the match 1-1.

“We had moments where our block was phenomenal, their hitters come in hard and they just want to swing, so I think our blocking changed in set two when we got more physical at the net,” Boesiger said.

Norris looked like it might run away with the match when it claimed a 13-6 lead in set three, but Lincoln Lutheran’s Ashlyn Deboer responded with a kill and four consecutive aces to make it 13-11.

However, Ella Waters had six of her team-high 14 kills in the final set, and Norris managed to put the finishing touches on another comeback victory.