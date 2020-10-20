Norris volleyball able to 'get into system' to top Lincoln Lutheran for fourth comeback win this season

While some teams might panic when falling behind 1-0 in a three-set match, the Norris Titans are right at home.
A first-set loss couldn’t stop the Class B No. 2 Titans from beating Millard North and Elkhorn earlier this season, and Norris secured its fourth come-from-behind win of the year Tuesday night in a triangular at Lincoln Lutheran.
Class C-1 No. 6 Lutheran put together an impressive first set to take an early lead, but Norris dominated the second set and narrowly edged the third in a hard-fought 22-25, 25-16, 25-22 win.
“Lutheran is a great team and we knew it was going to be tough coming in here,” Norris head coach Christina Boesiger said. “Once we were able to get into system and spread the offense around, we had some good one-on-one looks that we converted.”
Lincoln Lutheran head coach Sue Ziegler made the most of the one-hour break following her team’s 2-0 sweep of Beatrice by having the Warriors watch last year’s match against Norris, a 2-1 win in their favor.
She emphasized the need for Lutheran to play as well defensively as it did a year ago, and that effort came to fruition in the first set. The Warriors slowed Norris down offensively, and Abby Wachal helped Lutheran overcome an 18-14 deficit with a pair of late kills and the set-winning ace.
Wachal had just four kills and hit .000 against Norris last season, but she led all players with 16 kills on .372 hitting this time around.
“She’s really just a great all-around player and we’re really proud of how she performed tonight,” Ziegler said. “She has the will to win and we gave her the kudos for that after the game tonight.”
The second set was a turning point in the match. Lutheran seized an early 7-4 lead before Norris tipped the set back in its favor with a 9-0 run. Norris stifled Lutheran with five blocks in the set and ran away with the 25-16 win to even the match 1-1.
“We had moments where our block was phenomenal, their hitters come in hard and they just want to swing, so I think our blocking changed in set two when we got more physical at the net,” Boesiger said.
Norris looked like it might run away with the match when it claimed a 13-6 lead in set three, but Lincoln Lutheran’s Ashlyn Deboer responded with a kill and four consecutive aces to make it 13-11.
However, Ella Waters had six of her team-high 14 kills in the final set, and Norris managed to put the finishing touches on another comeback victory.
Subdistricts await next week for both teams, and they’ll take plenty of encouragement from Tuesday night’s battle.
“We love this triangular because it’s always good preparation going into our subdistrict games,” Ziegler said. “I’m proud of the girls for battling and giving Norris a good match, but we just need to cut out a few of those mistakes.”
