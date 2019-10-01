FIRTH — In the midst of two busy weeks of volleyball, Tuesday night’s match was a slugfest between two teams looking to keep their seasons going strong.
In the end, Class B No. 4 Norris emerged victorious, defeating Lincoln Christian 25-16, 25-22, 21-25, 25-17.
The Titans (15-8) relied on their defense for a fast start. A strong blocking performance shut down most of the Crusaders’ (11-8) attacks and led to a first-set victory for Norris.
“We thought our block was set up early and they had to adjust their shots a little bit to hit more tips and rolls,” Norris coach Christina Boesiger said. “When our block is up, we have a pretty big blocking team, and we scored quite a few times on that.”
Lincoln Christian responded quickly in set two, taking a 19-16 lead, its largest of the night to that point. However, a series of kills from senior Ella Waters, including a key point to put the Titans up 24-22, helped propel Norris in set two. Waters collected 21 total kills on the night, a match-high.
The Crusaders came into the third set with a new fire in them, roaring out to a quick seven-point lead at 14-7. Norris hung tight throughout, but offensive contributions from Alexis Johnson, who led Lincoln Christian with 12 kills, gave the Crusaders enough to take the set.
You have free articles remaining.
“I liked our fight and I thought in spite of the score, we were more consistent in some ways throughout, we just gave up some serving errors, and we can’t do that,” Lincoln Christian coach Vikki Power said.
Free points came back to hurt the Crusaders in the match’s final set as they battled to a 9-9 tie before allowing a big Titan run. Norris scored 10 of the set’s next 12 points to take a 19-11 lead, punctuated by back-to-back aces from Maisie Boesinger, who finished with 41 assists and four aces.
“They’re a good team and they’re scrappy,” Christina Boesiger said. “They had a game plan and executed it very well, they did a nice job and we had to work for it.”
Both teams can now look ahead to their conference tournaments two weeks from now. Before that, Norris will take on Blair and Elkhorn, while Lincoln Christian will battle Louisville on Thursday.
Class B No. 4 Norris defended its home court with a four-set win over Lincoln Christian in high school volleyball. Journal Star photos by Fran…