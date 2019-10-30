FIRTH — Norris’ volleyball season wasn’t at risk Wednesday, but the Titans certainly played with a sense of urgency in a 25-22, 25-15, 25-20 sweep of Seward to win the B-5 subdistrict championship.
Seward’s season wasn’t in the balance, either, but the Bluejays gave the Titans plenty of motivation, considering what happened a year ago when Seward beat Norris in the B-4 subdistrict tournament.
“We got beat here by Seward in the district finals last year, but we knew we were playing on Saturday (in districts). (This year) we didn’t want to play on Saturday on a wild card because we want to win our subdistrict and defend our home floor,” said Norris coach Christina Boesiger.
One of the big storylines for the Titans was the return of their team kill leader, Ella Waters. She made an impact, recording a team-high 14 kills after missing the last 10 days because of a sprained ankle.
“I think just getting her back on the court was good to see,” Boesiger said. “She’s been a strong player for us, and she did a good job tonight for her first game back, especially there on the outside.”
Seward stayed with the Titans from start of the first set, eventually gaining a 14-10 lead to force a Norris timeout. But the Titans' well-balanced attack then took over, sparking a 10-4 run to help Norris win the set.
You have free articles remaining.
“We needed to fix stuff on our side,” Boesiger said about the timeout. “Our block was off to start with, and we made some adjustments to start chipping away. We’ve been in situations like that all season long, so we’ve been able to make comebacks like that.”
Norris continued that success in the second set, as Waters recorded four kills to put the Titans in front 7-2. Kills by Gracie Kircher, Kalli Kroeker and Sydney Jelinek helped stretched the lead to 13-4.
But Seward’s Abbey Ringler, who finished with a match-high 15 kills, helped the Bluejays get back in it. Seward cut the deficit to 17-13, but the Titans then ripped off another big run, 9-3, to take the set.
The third set began like the first — almost dead-even. The teams exchanged the lead before Norris started to use small runs to pull ahead. The Titans used spurts of 5-1 and 6-1 to build a 20-18 lead. Three Waters kills in the last five points clinched the set and match for Norris.
Both teams return to action Saturday, playing in district finals for a berth in the state tournament.