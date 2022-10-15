 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical

Norris middle blocker Spilker commits to Omaha

  • Updated
  • 0

Another Norris volleyball player announced her commitment to a Division 1 school, further adding to the school's pipeline in recent years.

Junior middle Celia Spilker has pledged to join Omaha in the 2024 class.

Spilker is fifth on the team in kills so far this season with 65 with a .227 hitting percentage. She is second with 46 total blocks. Spilker also plays club volleyball for Nebraska Juniors 16 Black.

Lincoln Lutheran vs. Norris, 10.19

Norris' Celia Spilker (top center) celebrates a point with her teammates in the second set against Lincoln Lutheran on Tuesday at Norris Middle School in Firth. 

She becomes the second in Norris' 2024 class to commit, after Alivia Hausmann committed to Creighton. She is their fourth D1 commit in the last four years.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Mickey Joseph postgame news conference at Purdue, 10/15

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News