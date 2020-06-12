Norris' Kalli Kroeker commits to play volleyball at Wayne State
  • Updated
Class B state volleyball, Norris vs. Omaha Skutt, 11.8

Norris' Kalli Kroeker (right) rises for an attack against Omaha Skutt on Nov. 8, 2019, in a Class B state semifinal at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

 Journal Star file photo

Kalli Kroeker currently plays for one of the state's top high school teams. She'll be playing for one of the state's top college programs beginning in 2021.

The Norris senior-to-be announced her commitment to NCAA Division II Wayne State on Friday.

Kroeker, a 6-foot middle blocker/hitter, played a key part in helping Norris reach the Class B state semifinals last November. She was second on the team in kills (351) and first in blocks (75), and earned second-team all-state honors.

Kroeker played some of her best volleyball toward the end of the season, finishing with 11 kills against Omaha Gross in the district final, 11 kills against Platteview in the state tourney opener and 12 kills against eventual state champion Omaha Skutt in the semifinals.

Kroeker also was one of the Titans' top scorers on the basketball court, averaging 6.4 points per contest.

