Norris' Hausmann commits to Creighton volleyball

Norris junior Alivia Hausmann announced her commitment to play volleyball at Creighton on Sunday after a visit to the school this weekend.

Hausmann is a three-year varsity player for the Titans. This season, she leads Norris with 298 assists and her 111 digs are fifth on the team.

In 2021, she had 248 digs and 46 service aces, both some of the best on the team, when Norris finished as state runners-up. 

She plays club volleyball for Premier Nebraska 16 Gold team.

