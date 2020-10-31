Norris handles Omaha Duchesne in Class B district final, turns attention to state championship

“The energy in this gym was really high from both teams, and once we got settled in, our goal was to keep doing what we’re doing,” Boesiger said. “We thought eventually it would break them down, and I thought it did a little bit.”

Waters powered 11 kills in the second set alone, and she finished with a career-high 27 kills as her offense paved the way for a slightly more comfortable third-set victory. In addition to Waters’ career day, Sydney Jelinek also had seven kills and Kalli Kroeker added six as Maisie Boesiger powered the offense with 34 set assists.

“That was a great game going into state, because the state tournament isn’t going to be easy,” Boesiger said. “This is probably going to help us down the road preparing for next week.”

With their spot in the state tournament officially secured, the Titans are one step closer to achieving their state-title dreams. They’ll likely be on opposite sides of the bracket as Omaha Skutt, paving the way for a potential state championship match if both teams can get there.

“I cannot wait to go to state and hopefully make it to the championship,” Waters said. “ ... I definitely think if we get a chance that we could beat them this year.”

