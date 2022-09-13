Norris fights past Waverly in four sets in clash of top-five teams

FIRTH — Class B No. 3 Norris has some key wins over great teams so far this season, but none better than the opportunity that they had Tuesday night at home against No. 4 Waverly.

And the Vikings brought their best shot, something the Titans knew they would have to fight.

Despite dropping its first set of the season, Norris battled back to win the match 23-25, 25-14, 25-23, 25-22.

“It’s an intense environment, and I think it’s awesome to be put in that situation,” Norris coach Christina Boesiger said. “I’m proud of the girls for hanging in that environment.”

Norris had sweeps over No. 5 Seward and No. 6 Bennington already this fall. But the rivalry feel and the strength of the Vikings had them thinking this may be their biggest match so far.

“We knew that we were going to get tested a little bit more,” Boesiger said. “Whenever you play better teams, you always get pushed and your weaknesses are always exposed and things you need to work on. We knew it was going to be a higher-level game.”

But the difference between those previous wins and Tuesday? Boesiger said it was their ability to get it done despite not being their best.

“I was telling the girls, 'We came out here and won against a great team while probably not playing our best volleyball,' but they came through in the important moments,” she said.

The entire team seemed to step up. Anna Jelinek led the team with 15 kills but she got plenty of help — Gracie Kircher added 11 kills and Lexi Hasselbalch tacked on 10 with a few blocks.

“We play so many girls every single night, and I think that is only going to make our team stronger if you don’t have the one player everyone has to key in on,” Boesiger said. “I told them afterwards if some person is kind of off, the next person picked up, and that was great to see.”

Not playing Omaha Skutt, Elkhorn North or a big Class A school yet has Norris still as a relative unknown compared to the other contenders. But this win tonight was to show the others where they are at.

“I think (this win) is huge for us and really showed what we had,” Kircher said. “We are coming for the other teams, and we really want to show them what we have. And I think we did that tonight.”

Norris is one of the teams competing in the LPS Classic on Friday and Saturday.

“I feel like when we go to this LPS, this tournament, we always learn so much about our team because there is no easy game,” Boesiger said. “You get everybody’s best shot and you’re playing great competition. It’s going to be really good for the girls because you have six games that are physically and mentally challenging. It is usually a turning point in our season to build and keep getting better.”