Norris defensive specialist Meyer commits to Pittsburgh

The Norris volleyball pipeline produced another Division I member Sunday.
Junior Mallorie Meyer announced her commitment to Pittsburgh, a team that made the Final Four last season.
Meyer, who has spent time playing as a defensive specialist and libero this season, is tied for the team lead in digs per set (3.1) and is second on the team in total digs (196). She leads all Titans with 60 ace serves.
Meyer becomes the third 2024 DI commit for Norris this month. Alivia Hausmann announced her pledge to Creighton two weeks ago and Celia Spilker committed to Omaha this past week.