 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical

Norris defensive specialist Meyer commits to Pittsburgh

  • 0

The Norris volleyball pipeline produced another Division I member Sunday.

Junior Mallorie Meyer announced her commitment to Pittsburgh, a team that made the Final Four last season.

Meyer, who has spent time playing as a defensive specialist and libero this season, is tied for the team lead in digs per set (3.1) and is second on the team in total digs (196). She leads all Titans with 60 ace serves.

Meyer becomes the third 2024 DI commit for Norris this month. Alivia Hausmann announced her pledge to Creighton two weeks ago and Celia Spilker committed to Omaha this past week.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Mickey Joseph postgame news conference at Purdue, 10/15

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News