In 2017, when a group of freshmen set a goal of winning four straight conference tournaments, Norris head coach Christina Boesiger thought their collective aim was a bit high.
After all, the Titans hadn’t won a conference title since 1994, when Boesiger was still a senior at the school.
After securing conference titles in 2017 and 2018, Norris won its third straight Eastern Midlands Conference Tournament this past weekend, and now that goal doesn’t seem so far-fetched after all.
“We just made a goal and a promise to ourselves that we were going to win all four years,” junior Kalli Kroeker said. “Us juniors, we hold ourselves to that, and we wanted to play for each other so we could keep that promise.”
The Class B No. 3 Titans have had an up-and-down season so far, having played 11 matches against Class A opponents in competitions such as the LPS Classic and Lincoln Pius X Tournament. While those matches account for six of their eight losses this year, Boesiger believes they’ve helped shape the mental toughness of her team.
“I truly believe playing that level of competition is what’s going to prepare us for the long run,” she said.
You have free articles remaining.
Boesiger has been working in recent weeks to improve her team’s mental focus, and that was put to the test over the weekend. After defeating Elkhorn and Blair in the EMC tourney, the Titans had to take on Class B No. 2 Waverly in the title match. The Vikings had swept Norris in the team’s two previous meetings this season.
Down 24-20 and facing match point in the third set, Boesiger said she saw determination in her players’ eyes. That determination paid off as the Titans came back to win the third set 27-25.
“We’ve been telling the girls all year to trust the process, and I think winning the conference tournament gives them the confidence that they can beat these top teams, because they did,” Boesiger said.
After dealing Waverly its third loss of the season, the Titans are now in the midst of a seven-match winning streak. Keeping up the intensity and the momentum is essential for Norris, which has remaining matches against Class B No. 7 Hastings and Class C-1 No. 2 Lincoln Lutheran.
“It just really sunk in that we can take on any team in Class B,” Kroeker said. “We have a couple more games left and they’re all doable. If we just play like we did in that last championship match, it’s really hard to beat us.”