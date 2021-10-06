No longer a 'newborn giraffe,' Schmidt grows into front-court force — and a DI recruit — at Elmwood-Murdock

For a long time, Brenna Schmidt has had the physical frame that stands out on the volleyball court.

"I've pretty much always have been the tallest in my class," the 6-foot-5 Elmwood-Murdock senior says.

Still, there was room to grow.

"When (she) first started club, one of the things they said about her was she was like a newborn giraffe," Elmwood-Murdock coach Nichole Justesen said.

A few summers playing with the Nebraska Juniors changed that. Schmidt shedded "newborn," transforming into a Division I recruit that has yet to hit her ceiling.

Growing up, Schmidt could rely on her height to outperform others on the court. But as she got into high school and saw good competition, she had to develop other areas of her game.

This past summer with the Nebraska Juniors club team especially helped as Schmidt played a level higher.

"I felt like I really had to step up," said Schmidt, who committed to Kansas State in July. "Just to be able to play on that team and be able to compete against the people we are playing against, it pushed me to learn the game faster and to be more comfortable playing at that higher level."

Elmwood-Murdock has greatly benefited.