No. 9 Pius X rolls by Norfolk in Class A volleyball match: 'They did the little things we’ve been trying to clean up'

The Class A No. 9 Lincoln Pius X volleyball team had a complete performance Thursday night in a home match against Norfolk.
The Thunderbolts didn’t trail the entire match en route to a 25-14, 25-13, 25-16 sweep of the Panthers.
Pius X coach Katie Wenz was pleased with her team’s performance.
“I thought they played well and that’s something I was kind of waiting to see," she said. "They played together. They did the little things we’ve been trying to clean up. We had some good swings and had much better communication. We still made some errors, but we fixed errors we’ve been working on all season and that was really good tonight."
There were many moments throughout the match where Norfolk made a big play and had a chance to swing momentum. Pius X wouldn’t let it, though, largely due to the play of Regan Haith and Lanie Broth, who had eight and 12 kills, respectively.
“They’ve been stepping up and being our go-to's when we really need them, especially with Regan,” Wenz said. “With that court experience, she’s kind of the calming factor and keeps everybody in check. Lanie is always changing her tempo, changing her shots and not thinking or second-guessing herself in the middle of her attacks. They’re not next to each other a whole lot, so we have different options when they’re in the front row or back row.”
Pius X hosts its invite Saturday. That event is full of good teams, including Class B No. 1 Norris, which only has one loss. Wenz and her team are looking forward to the competition.
“Pius’ invite is always a tough, tough invite," Wenz said. "We like tough. It’s going to challenge us and push us. It’s really going to expose where our strengths and weaknesses are. We’re excited, and it’s good to have some momentum going into it. If we play together and don’t get frustrated, we’ll do very, very well.”
With the loss, Norfolk drops to 11-4 this season.
“We got our butts kicked,” Norfolk coach Dave Hepner said. “They beat us in every aspect of the game. We were flat from the get-go. I think our service was a train wreck. I just don’t know what happened.”
Norfolk was led by Tessa Gall, who had nine kills, and Carly Ries (eight). The Panthers will host Fremont on Tuesday.