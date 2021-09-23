No. 9 Pius X rolls by Norfolk in Class A volleyball match: 'They did the little things we’ve been trying to clean up'

The Class A No. 9 Lincoln Pius X volleyball team had a complete performance Thursday night in a home match against Norfolk.

The Thunderbolts didn’t trail the entire match en route to a 25-14, 25-13, 25-16 sweep of the Panthers.

Pius X coach Katie Wenz was pleased with her team’s performance.

“I thought they played well and that’s something I was kind of waiting to see," she said. "They played together. They did the little things we’ve been trying to clean up. We had some good swings and had much better communication. We still made some errors, but we fixed errors we’ve been working on all season and that was really good tonight."

There were many moments throughout the match where Norfolk made a big play and had a chance to swing momentum. Pius X wouldn’t let it, though, largely due to the play of Regan Haith and Lanie Broth, who had eight and 12 kills, respectively.