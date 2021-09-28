No. 9 Malcolm storms back to win third set, sweep No. 6 Wahoo in a Class C-1 showdown

WAHOO — Class C-1 No. 9 Malcolm found a way to claim a ranked win on the road Tuesday, defeating No. 6 Wahoo 25-14, 25-20, 29-27.

“We knew this would be a fun environment to play in,” Malcolm coach Amber Dolliver said. “They always have a good crowd, and this was a game that we needed to be ready to come in and play from set one, point one. … For the last set, to come from down 21-24 and be confident in our serves and our passing and our hitters to attack the ball, it was great just getting over the little hump of finally beating Wahoo. We haven’t done it, and it gives a lot of confidence to our girls.”

Malcolm dominated the first set and capped it off with a Kylie Elkins kill. Elkins sets the tone for the Clippers throughout their matches, and it was clear she was ready from the first serve. She finished with 19 kills, five aces and seven digs.

“Kiley’s a great player, on and off the court,” Dolliver said. “She brings that competitiveness. She knows when she needs power. She knows when she needs finesse. … Once she gets going, everybody joins in and it’s a lot of fun.”

It was an impressive win for a Malcolm team that struggled last week against Syracuse. However, Dolliver said the team can play even better.