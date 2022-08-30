No. 6 Silver Hawks rally after first set to take down No. 4 Lincoln Pius X

OMAHA — The Class A No. 6 Lincoln Southwest volleyball team knew Tuesday represented its first big test of the season.

As part of the Millard North triangular, the Silver Hawks were stacked up against No. 4 Lincoln Pius X. Southwest used the opportunity against a tough opponent as a chance to learn and get a statement win.

After dropping the first set, the Silver Hawks rally to defeat their city foe 17-25, 25-18, 28-26.

“These are the games that we are going to grow in, and being in end-of-game situations where we are going back and forth, that is where we are going to get better,” Silver Hawk coach Jessica Baker said after the match. “We can try and simulate it in practice, but until we are put in it against another team, that is when we are going to get better.”

The decisive third set was a roller coaster for both teams. Southwest jumped out to a 13-4 lead before Pius X rattled off a 14-3 run. The Bolts shook off a pair of match points too before Alexa Gobel finished off the Silver Hawks' win.

“We had to remind ourselves we could do this, and it’s those things we talked in practice like composing ourselves and just worry about our side of the court versus what they were doing,” Baker said. “We kind of just went back to the basics.”

Southwest had to go back to the basics after a sloppy first set. The Bolts had just two errors on swings, one from the service line, and got side-outs on 14 of 15 opportunities.

Then the Silver Hawks got it going with their offense. Gobel got hot, getting seven of her 19 kills in the set to help them come back.

“We talked about just keeping the energy up,” Baker said. “That was the difference from the first set from the second. I felt like maybe we know too much about Pius, because they are in our conference and we are friends with some of them.

“So I said, ‘We can’t just get dug in. We have to play volleyball just like we would against any other team.’ Pius is a good team, they really are. That was a fun game.”

Pius coach Katie Wenz echoed that.

“It was one of those things where we knew what they were going to do, they knew what we were going to do, and it was going to be who got caught half a second behind first,” she said. “There were a lot of balls we got caught a half-second behind, and that is hard first game of the season and that’s OK. Now we know.”

The Thunderbolts had not played a match yet this season. Their first two were on Tuesday. Wenz told her team before the night that these would be two tough games.

“I think we would rather have a tough game,” she said. “Tough, emotional, high intensity, back and forth. I’d rather play a tough game every single time and lose than never be challenged and pushed, because this is only going to pay off at the end of the year.”

Lincoln Southwest continues its season Thursday against Kearney. Lincoln Pius X hosts Grand Island on Thursday as well.