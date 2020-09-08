No. 4 Lincoln Lutheran overcomes wild second set to take down crosstown foe Christian

But, suddenly, things turned sour for the Warriors.

“We got in a couple of rotations where we got stuck a little bit and we just weren’t finding a way to get a kill,” Ziegler said. “Then a little bit of a breakdown on our serves, but give them credit. They were serving aggressive at us and we just weren’t running our offense.”

For as many runs as Lutheran put up, Christian’s second-set run might have been the most impressive on the night. Led by a balanced attack, the Crusaders put together a 15-5 run to take the second set 28-26.

Unfortunately for Christian, that was the last lead that Lutheran would give up. In the third set, the Warriors shot out to a 9-2 lead and didn’t give up much after that as they stormed their way to a 25-12 set win to take a 2-1 lead.

Lutheran took advantage of five ace serves to take a commanding 17-9 lead in the fourth set. The closest Christian came was 23-15, but a few more kills by Wachal made things official.

Wachal led all players with 16 kills; Sophie Wohlgemuth had 11 and Martin 10. Junior Addie Ehlers led Christian with 11 kills.

The Warriors are next in action this weekend at the Malcolm Invitational, while Christian travels to take on Syracuse on Thursday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.