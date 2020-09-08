No. 4 Lincoln Lutheran overcomes wild second set to take down crosstown foe Christian

Despite having to go four sets, it always felt like Lincoln Lutheran was in control as the Class C-1 defending state champions shut down crosstown rival Lincoln Christian 25-15, 26-28, 25-12, 25-15, on Tuesday at Christian.
Led by the trio of Abby Wachal, Abi Wohlgemuth and Molli Martin — along with 12 ace serves — the Class C-1 No. 4 Warriors didn’t have many scares in route to their fourth win of the year.
“We always know that when you have a crosstown rival, that there’s going to be good competition,” Lutheran coach Sue Ziegler said. “I think we did all right on three of the sets, but we just didn’t finish on the second set.”
The first set started fast for Lincoln Christian, which jumped out to an 8-3 lead behind three aces, including two from Brielle Power. However, the early momentum soon disappeared as Lutheran caught fire.
Backed by the efforts of sisters Abi and Sophie Wohlgemuth, in addition to Wachal, the Warriors put on an offensive clinic. Putting the Crusaders on their heels, Lutheran rattled off a 20-4 run to win the set 25-15.
Things were a little closer in the second set as both teams were neck and neck during the first few points. However, after a Katelyn Oxley kill tied the score 6-6, the tide turned drastically in the favor of the Warriors, who established a 21-13 lead.
But, suddenly, things turned sour for the Warriors.
“We got in a couple of rotations where we got stuck a little bit and we just weren’t finding a way to get a kill,” Ziegler said. “Then a little bit of a breakdown on our serves, but give them credit. They were serving aggressive at us and we just weren’t running our offense.”
For as many runs as Lutheran put up, Christian’s second-set run might have been the most impressive on the night. Led by a balanced attack, the Crusaders put together a 15-5 run to take the second set 28-26.
Unfortunately for Christian, that was the last lead that Lutheran would give up. In the third set, the Warriors shot out to a 9-2 lead and didn’t give up much after that as they stormed their way to a 25-12 set win to take a 2-1 lead.
Lutheran took advantage of five ace serves to take a commanding 17-9 lead in the fourth set. The closest Christian came was 23-15, but a few more kills by Wachal made things official.
Wachal led all players with 16 kills; Sophie Wohlgemuth had 11 and Martin 10. Junior Addie Ehlers led Christian with 11 kills.
The Warriors are next in action this weekend at the Malcolm Invitational, while Christian travels to take on Syracuse on Thursday.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!