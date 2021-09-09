No. 4 Elkhorn North puts up fight, but No. 3 Waverly convincing in sweep

WAVERLY — The Class B No. 4 Elkhorn North volleyball team was competitive in each set Thursday night.

Waverly coach Terri Neujahr knew the Wolves would put up a fight.

“Elkhorn North has so many weapons," she said after No. 3 Waverly's 25-17, 26-24, 25-20 win. "I thought we had them scouted pretty well, and we just kept adjusting. They threw a couple of things at us tonight, but our kids did a phenomenal job of adjusting.

"Our blocks were touching a lot of balls to slow them down, and we just did a really great job of bringing the ball back in play and being super-patient with everything.”

Nebraska commit Bekka Allick was a standout on the court — she had three of the last four kills in the third set for Waverly and proved to be a leader of the group.

“She’s very vocal out on the court but in a good way," Neujahr said. "She’s super-encouraging to everybody. She is everybody’s biggest cheerleader when they make a kill or block. She is right in there cheering probably louder than she would have herself.”

Allick finished the night with 22 kills, while her teammate, junior Kara Kassebaum, added another six. Waverly’s senior libero Karsen VanScoy eclipsed 1,000 career digs.