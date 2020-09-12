No. 3 Norris, No. 4 Waverly put volleyball rivalry on hold (for now), but still enjoy strong days

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

FIRTH — When Norris hosts its annual volleyball invitational, it’s often a good opportunity for the Titans to face a local rival — Waverly.

The Norris Invitational returned again this year, but Waverly and Norris couldn’t renew their Eastern Midlands Conference rivalry just yet. Instead, the invite had no championship game this year, with each of the four-team, round-robin pools staying confined to separate gyms to reduce contact.

Waverly and Norris brought their best, though, as both teams swept all three opponents they faced Saturday.

“Waverly is always a fun game to play and we were disappointed that we couldn’t play today, but everyone is just excited to be playing volleyball right now,” Norris coach Christina Boesiger said.

Class B No. 3 Norris (9-1) opened with wins over Columbus and Crete before taking on No. 8 Platteview in its final match of the day. Platteview kept the first set within three points until Norris pulled away late, and the Titans stormed away with an easy second-set victory as well, winning the match 25-17, 25-10.

“They did a really nice job staying true to who we are as a team, playing aggressive and maintaining our tempo,” Boesiger said. “I felt like they did that successfully in all three games.”